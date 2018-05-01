Annual Vail Valley Partnership Success Awards set for Friday, May 11

EDWARDS — Nominees, finalists and winners will be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments in 2017 at the Vail Valley Partnership's 15th annual Success Awards on Friday, May 11, at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

"At last year's Success Awards, there was a strong sense of pride, humility and even humor," Vail Valley Partnership content marketing manager Ben Dodd said. "We all work very hard at our places of work. This event brings elevated levels of energy and joy when you get to witness everyone coming together in one place to celebrate our achievements as a business community."

The 2018 Success Award finalists are:

• Best Place to Work: Colorado Mountain Express, Eagle County Regional Airport, R.A. Nelson.

• Business of the Year: Bonfire Brewing, East West Destination Hospitality, Venture Sports.

• New Business of the Year: Capture the Action Video Productions, Color Coffee Roasters, Peace Love Aerial Yoga.

• Small Business of the Year: MountainFit, Peace Love Aerial Yoga, Select Surfaces.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Roundup River Ranch, YouthPower365.

• Small Nonprofit of the Year: Our Community Foundation, SpeakUp ReachOut, The Cycle Effect.

• Community Impact Award, Organization: Alpine Bank, Bonfire Brewing, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

• Community Impact Award, Individual: Mikayla Curtis, DeWayne Davis, Kim Newbury Rediker.

• Young Professional of the Year: Sam Biszantz, Mikayla Curtis, Lexi Mossman.

• Actively Green Award: Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Patagonia — Vail Resorts Retail (Lionshead), Root & Flower.

• Healthy Workplace: Beck Building Co., Eagle River Watershed Council, R.A. Nelson.

The previous year's winners were asked to participate in the selection committee voting for current-year finalists and winners, as well as performing in and filming comical videos that introduce the new winners.

This year, some of the videos will be remakes of infamous "Saturday Night Live" skits. Other businesses and nonprofits, including Eagle County Schools (last year's winner of Business of the Year), prepared their own spin of old-school music videos, TV shows and some even scripted entirely fresh and new skits. The videos will be uploaded onto the Vail Valley Partnership website, and Eagle County Government Television will record the entire event.

The ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. Tickets are $85 for Partnership members and $95 for the public and are available at vailvalleypartnership.com/event/15th-annual-success-awards.