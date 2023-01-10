Annual vehicle registrations will now include a Keep Colorado Wild Pass 

In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.



“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors.”



Residents who purchase a Keep Colorado Wild Pass are encouraged to link the pass on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s secure third-party website, CPWshop.com .

Benefits of linking the pass to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife account include displaying the Keep Colorado Wild Pass when visiting a Colorado state park via the My CPW App, and residents age 64 and older get a discounted camping rate ($3 per night). The pass must be linked to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife account in order to request a pass refund or a prorated refund for an overlapping annual park pass.

All regularly priced CPW daily or annual park passes are still available to customers.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass offers a 60% savings in comparison to a traditional annual state parks pass. The pass provides car, bike, and foot entry into Colorado state parks. To find a Colorado state parks map, visit the CPW Park Finder Tool .

Money raised from pass sales will be used to support local: