Another Red Flag warning issued for Eagle County for Thursday, June 14

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning today for most of the Western Slope including Eagle County.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. The warning was issued due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to a press release, winds are forecast to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. New fire starts and existing fires may be "difficult to impossible to control.

All Eagle County burn permits are suspended during the warning.

Eagle County this week imposed "Stage 1" fire restrictions for the entire county. Those restrictions prohibit most outdoor burning, and limit campfires to fire rings in established campgrounds.

For more information, go to http://www.weather.gov/gjt.

For more information about current fire restrictions, go to http://www.vaildaily.com.