Appeal on proposed gravel mine from Rincon Materials postponed

Rincon Partners is appealing a 2020 staff decision that has prevented the company from proceeding with a proposed gravel mine along the Colorado River near Dotsero. The above map is from the 2020 proposal.

Courtesy Photo

Dotsero residents did not receive property notification of an appeal hearing scheduled for Wednesday concerning a potential gravel mine in the area, resulting in a postponement of the appeal by the Eagle County Planning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously to reschedule the appeal for May 18 at 3 p.m.

Rincon Partners, LLC is attempting to appeal a 2020 decision stipulating that an exception to a community plan is required for the establishment of a mine near the Colorado River in Dotsero. The developers proposed an exception to the community plan following county staff’s direction to do so, a request that was denied by the commission in a 4-2 vote in Jan. 2021.

Karl Barton, the contract planner hired by Eagle County to process applications related to the project, recommended that the appeal be tabled due to the fact that adjoining property owner notices were not sent out to residents near the site of the proposed mine, as is required by code.

Residents in the nearby Two Rivers neighborhood brought up lack of communication as a point of opposition to the mine during public comment at the Jan. 2021 hearing.

Barton said that rescheduling the appeal to May 18 will allow the company to properly inform neighboring residents about the hearing.

When asked how the developers felt about the delay of the public hearing, Barton said that they recognized that it was the right way to proceed.

“I would say that they are disappointed that we are not able to go forward with the hearing on this day, but they understand the need to complete the notice properly to avoid any further challenges,” Barton said.

The next hearing for the appeal will take place on May 18. Written public comment concerning the appeal can be submitted to planningcomments@eaglecounty.us .