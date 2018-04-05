Applications open for Fair & Rodeo’s Saddle Up nonprofit benefit program

EAGLE — Applications for the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo's Saddle Up program are now open.

Through the 2018 Saddle Up program, the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo partners with a local nonprofit organization to create a special experience for that nonprofit's clients, including free rodeo tickets and a barbecue for friends and supporters, featuring a private walk-through of the livestock exhibits and fair midway.

All applicants to the Saddle Up program must be registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits with up-to-date tax determination letters. Nonprofits must also be based in and primarily serve Eagle County.

Applications for the second-annual Saddle Up program are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/fairrodeo/saddle_up, and completed applications can be submitted to fairrodeo@eaglecounty.us or mailed to Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, Saddle Up Program, P.O. Box 850, Eagle, CO 81631.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, April 30. The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will announce the selected organization in early May. Contact Olivia Snider at 970-328-8614 or olivia.snider@eaglecounty.us for more information or with questions about application criteria.