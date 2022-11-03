Applications open for Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee in Eagle

Brush Creek Ranch and Open Space was acquired by the Open Space Program in 2017.

Todd Winslow Pierce, Eagle Valley Wild/Courtesy Photo

The Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for a new alternative committee member. To be eligible for the appointment you must be a resident of the town of Eagle, own property, own a business or be employed within the town limits.

The purpose of OSRAC is to provide additional expertise to the Town Council and the town staff necessary to enhance and facilitate open space and recreation in the town. In addition, OSRAC acts as a catalyst between the town, residents, relevant stakeholders, and the broader community to expand and improve the town’s internal and adjacent open space and recreation opportunities within the context of the town’s commitment to conservation, social, and environmental objectives.

Applicants should have some personal or professional interest/ background in open space, trails and/or recreation in the Eagle area. More information about the town of Eagle Open Space program and the OSRAC can be found on the town website .

The application deadline is Nov. 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The application can be found on the town website at townofeagle.org .