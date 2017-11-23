Applications open to fill three vacancies on Vail Commission on Special Events

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking qualified applicants to fill three vacancies on the Vail Commission on Special Events. The three appointments will serve two-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2019. Applications for the openings are due to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

To qualify for the commission, an applicant must be a resident, property owner, business owner or employee within the town of Vail. Duties of the seven-member board include supporting the Town Council's goals and objectives with decisions in alignment with the Town Council's marketing direction.

The mission of the Commission on Special Events is to support and assess a diverse collection of special events, both large and small, which promote Vail's economic vitality and sense of community and increase the quality year-round of the experience for guests and residents.

The functions and/or duties of the commission shall include, but are not limited to, funding and seeking special events for the town of Vail; evaluating event applications and event success; submitting an annual budget for operations and events; maintaining a balanced calendar of events annually; and all other functions as directed by the Town Council.

Commission on Special Events meetings are generally held on the morning of the first Wednesday of each month. The commission also meets jointly with the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council twice annually, and additional special meetings may be scheduled occasionally.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews and make appointments at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Send letters of interest and experience to Vail Town Council, Attn. Patty McKenny, town clerk, 75 South Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657, or email to pmckenny@vailgov.com. Contact McKenny at 970-479-2136 for more information on submittal requirements. For additional information about the Commission on Special Events, contact Laura Waniuk at 970-477-3417 or lwaniuk@vailgov.com.