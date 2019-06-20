Arapahoe Basin extends ski season another weekend, to June 28-30

A snowboarder rides at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area during the fourth annual Swimwear Day celebration.

VAIL — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area said Thursday that it will extend its season for at least another weekend.

The resort will be open Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30, said A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth.

Henceroth left open the door for July 4 skiing.

“The upper mountain is looking great and Lake Reveal is finally revealing itself,” Henceroth said on his blog. “We still do not know about the 4th of July but stay tuned. We hope to celebrate the holiday with skiing.

A-Basin’s chairlifts run from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. during these late-season weekends.