Arapahoe Basin opens Friday

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season on Friday, Oct. 19. The Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail seven days a week. Arapahoe Basin is often one of the first ski areas to open in North America. A-Basin mountain operations will continue to make snow as weather permits with the goal of opening additional terrain.

"With nearly two feet of natural snow combined with the low temperatures for snowmaking we've been able to create a quality base for Friday's opening," said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer, in a statement. "We're excited to get the ski season started."

Skiers can get the best deal on early season lift tickets by purchasing online, in advance at tickets.arapahoebasin.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the mountain. Current lift ticket window pricing will run through Dec. 21, with adult (ages 19-69) full-day tickets priced at $85, youth (ages 15-18) window tickets priced at $70 and child (ages 6-14) window tickets priced at $41. Children age 5 and under ski free every day of the season. Information about season passes and multi-day tickets can be found at ArapahoeBasin.com.

Skier services, available starting opening day, include ski and board rentals (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Rental Shop (for both kids and adults) and retail sales at Arapahoe Sports (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Snowsports value season private lessons are available starting opening day. Dining options at the mountain will include: the 6th Alley Bar & Grill open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and lunch service at Black Mountain Lodge (mid-mountain) starting at 10:30 a.m. A-Basin Mug Club sales start opening day at 8 a.m. in Marnie's Bar on the 2nd floor of the A-Frame; mugs are $45 and entitle the owner to beverage discounts in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill and a free beer to kick off the season. Mugs are sold on a first-come, first-served basis; limit one mug per customer and purchasers must be 21 years of age.