Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces 2019-20 season pass prices; no new partnerships at this time

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on Tuesday its 2019-20 full and midweek season passes.

On sale immediately, next season's passes currently are the same price as current season passes — $399 for adults ages 19-69, $279 for youth ages 15-18 and $179 for children 6-14. A-Basin is also offering a $99 add-on pass option for children 6-14 for adults who have already purchased a separate season pass. The add-on is available to dependents and immediate family members.

A-Basin will also offer a midweek pass that provides skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to ski Monday through Friday. For adults 19-69, it's $299, for youth 15-18, it's $219 and for children 6-14, it's $129. A $99 child add-on pass is also available for midweek season pass holders. A-Basin also announced that midweek pass holders receive discounts on lift tickets for Saturdays and Sundays.

All of A-Basin's other 2019-20 passes and tickets, including military and senior passes, will be announced later in the year.

A-Basin also on Tuesday said that, at this time, the ski area has no new partnerships to announce.