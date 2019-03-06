Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces 2019-20 season pass prices; no new partnerships at this time
March 6, 2019
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on Tuesday its 2019-20 full and midweek season passes.
On sale immediately, next season's passes currently are the same price as current season passes — $399 for adults ages 19-69, $279 for youth ages 15-18 and $179 for children 6-14. A-Basin is also offering a $99 add-on pass option for children 6-14 for adults who have already purchased a separate season pass. The add-on is available to dependents and immediate family members.
A-Basin will also offer a midweek pass that provides skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to ski Monday through Friday. For adults 19-69, it's $299, for youth 15-18, it's $219 and for children 6-14, it's $129. A $99 child add-on pass is also available for midweek season pass holders. A-Basin also announced that midweek pass holders receive discounts on lift tickets for Saturdays and Sundays.
All of A-Basin's other 2019-20 passes and tickets, including military and senior passes, will be announced later in the year.
A-Basin also on Tuesday said that, at this time, the ski area has no new partnerships to announce.
"In the coming months the ski area will be discussing opportunities with several resorts and resort groups," ski area spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said in the press release.
Just weeks ago, A-Basin announced it would be terminating its pass partnership program with Vail Resorts beginning next ski season. For years, the pass partnership program allowed Vail Resorts' Epic Pass and Keystone-A-Basin pass holders to ski and ride A-Basin. A-Basin said parking woes was a primary reason for ending the partnership.
Next year, A-Basin will also provide the following amenities and offerings to season pass holders: No blackout dates at A-Basin, unlimited discounted single-day lift tickets for friends and family, 10-percent off food and beverage (some exclusions apply), 10-percent off retail purchases at Arapahoe Sports, unlimited discounted ski or snowboard tunes in the Crystal One Base 'n' Edge Tune Shop, Three ski days at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico during the 2019-20 season (full season passes, only), 50 percent off one half-day, morning lesson with the A-Basin Snowsports School (full season passes, only).