Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces its closing day, end of the season festivities￼

A snowboarder rides through the trees Friday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The ski area announced it will close in early June, racking up 224 days of service this winter.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

On Wednesday morning, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that the ski area will close for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, June 4.

A-Basin will operate seven days a week until it closes on June 4 and will present a lineup of events to close out a snow-filled year.

To kick off the festivities, A-Basin will host Pride Weekend on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The event will feature talented DJs, a drag ski event, a mural at Black Mountain Lodge and live music.

The following weekend will be A-Basin’s closing weekend and will serve as the grand finale for the ski and ride season in Summit County. Skiers and riders are invited to enjoy live music as they take their final turns and say goodbye to another remarkable season.

The team at A-Basin cannot promise that there will be a Lake Reveal pond skim this year, but it hopes the lake will naturally reveal itself before the end of the season.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A-Basin was the first ski area in Summit County and Colorado open for the season on Oct. 23 and is the last to close. A-Basin will conclude the season with 224 total days.

To purchase a lift ticket in advance, visit ArapahoeBasin.com