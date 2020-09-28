Arapahoe Basin Ski Area begins snowmaking
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area surprised eager powder hounds Monday morning with an announcement that they had started making snow. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that conditions were perfect Sunday night for snowmaking. He added that the ski area is “just that much closer to ski season.”
While several Summit County ski areas — including Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort — announced season opening dates and nearby Loveland Ski Area announced a snowmaking start date, A-Basin has been more ambiguous about the timing of its plans for ski season. The ski area is targeting a mid-October opening, according to a previous conversation with the Summit Daily News, but a spokesperson said the timing of opening is subject to change based on weather and other factors.
