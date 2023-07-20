Arapahoe Basin slacklining hero from 2017 chairlift rescue honored with Carnegie Medal

Mickey Wilson, above, shimmies down the lift cables of A-Basin's Lenawee Mountain Lift in order to save Richard Rattenbury.

Mickey Wilson/Courtesy photo

Former Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employee and professional slackliner Mickey Wilson never thought that his sport would help him save a life.

However, when a powder-filled day on the ski slopes suddenly turned awry, Wilson sprung into action and used his slacklining skills to scale down a lift and rescue a recently made friend.

Back in 2017, Wilson was in his first year as a ski instructor at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area when a strong storm on Jan. 4, 2017, dumped snow on the Summit County area and ultimately canceled all ski classes for the day.

“Because of the massive amount of snow that fell — just over a foot — I did not teach ski lessons,” Wilson said. “I actually went to go powder ski, which is actually what I wanted to do.”

While walking through the Mountain Goat Plaza at the base area of A-Basin, Wilson was recognized by an old friend.

“I was stoked,” Wilson said. “I was expecting to ski alone, but instead I had a group of friends. It was two old friends and a friend of theirs that I had never met before.”

While riding one of the first chairs of the day on the Lenawee lift, the fun-filled morning suddenly turned into a frightening situation. Wilson said he remembers that a friend he did not know, Richard Rattenbury, rode the lift in front of him so the group could talk before skiing down the mountain together.

When the chairs reached the top of the mountain, however, Wilson and his friends quickly realized that Rattenbury was nowhere to be found in front of them. After dismounting the chairlift, Wilson remembers hearing a big commotion behind him and his friends, which caused them to run back towards the top of the chairlift.

“When we got back to the top of the chairlift and looked down, we saw that he was hanging from his neck in between the last tower and the second-to-last tower,” Wilson said.

Rattenbury’s backpack had gotten lodged in the chairlift while he was trying to dismount, and the backpack chest straps had risen up to his neck, causing him to slowly be choked by the straps.

Wilson and his friends quickly realized Rattenbury was being strangled, and the situation turned dire in a matter of seconds. Wilson said he first checked to see if the Lenawee lift ran in reverse. Upon finding that it did not, he came up with a second plan in order to rescue the man he had just met that morning.

“His backpack strap was stuck in the chairlift and his chest strap had wrapped around his neck so he was hanging a bit below the actual chair,” Wilson said. “His feet were about 10 feet off the ground.”

Thinking that they could reach Rattenbury with some added height, Wilson, his friends and the lift operator tried to form a human pyramid in the fresh snow in order to get to Rattenbury.

Like Wilson’ first plan, the human pyramid quickly fell apart in the soft snow, so the team was once again forced to search for a new way to save Rattenbury.

In a moment of desperation, it finally dawned on Wilson that he could use his background in slacklining to reach Rattenbury.

“I have been a pro slackliner since basically 2012,” Wilson said. “I realized I had a special skill set that would hopefully allow me to save our friend that was hanging from the ski lift.”

Wilson climbed the nearest ski lift tower amid the complaints of A-Basin employees and other onlookers and shimmied across the cable about 30 feet off the ground. With cold, gloveless hands in the middle of a strong snowstorm, Wilson remembers just trying to get to the chair Rattenbury was attached to as fast as he could.

Once he reached the spot on the cable where the ski chair had stopped, Wilson performed a Tarzan-like swing in order to launch himself from the cable onto the chair.

After making it to the chair, Wilson realized he had forgotten a knife to assist in freeing Rattenbury from the backpack.

“I tried to kick the strap so it would break, but that didn’t work,” Wilson said. “At that time, ski patrol had arrived, so one of the ski patrollers, Erich Schwartz, threw me a knife from about 20 feet down. It was a perfect throw, I caught it right in my hand. I opened up the knife and sliced the strap like butter.”

After hanging for over four minutes, Rattenbury fell into the powder and was quickly assessed by the ski patrol. A-Basin ski patrol quickly recognized he was not breathing and resuscitated him so he could be transported to a hospital.

Rattenbury walked away from the accident with a broken rib, a dislodged trachea and a few bruises. He was eventually released from the hospital after a night of observation and made a full recovery due in large part to Wilson’s swift actions.

Mickey Wilson smiles for a photo. Wilson now lives and works in Golden. Mickey Wilson/Courtesy photo

Following the act of bravery, Wilson was featured on national morning news shows and was even featured on an episode of The Ellen Show. Now, more than six years after the nerve-wracking rescue mission, Wilson has been awarded a Carnegie Medal for heroism by the Carnegie Hero Fund.

Wilson joins a list of 15 other recipients who, like him, selflessly put their lives on the line to save the life of someone else. Wilson says he feels honored to be recognized with the medal and did not realize the significance of the award until he looked at the list and stories of the other recipients.

“It really drove the point home that it is an honor,” Wilson said. “Other people who are being given the Carnegie Medal literally made the ultimate sacrifice, trying to save people and died because of their acts. It is incredibly honoring, and it is nice to be able to take a stroll down memory lane and go back to one of the most impactful events in my life.”

The moment of reflection since being announced as a Carnegie Medal recipient has helped Wilson remember the importance of chasing after your dreams and helping people when can.

“I wouldn’t have had these skills to do this if I had not chased a dream — a kind of crazy dream of professional slacklining,” Wilson said. “It is important for people to chase their dreams, follow their passions — even if they are deemed crazy passions. If you do what you are passionate about, you are going to put good energy out into the world. That is what happened to me.”

This story is from SummitDaily.com.