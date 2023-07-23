Are Vail Valley summer visitors escaping the heat back home? It’s hard to tell

When warm weather returned to the Vail Valley, lodging reservations picked up as well.

By the numbers • 6.9%: Increase in mountain resort reservations made from June through October compared to 2022. • 42.5%: Increase in mountain resort average daily rate compared to 2019. • 7%: June increase in the Consumer Confidence Index over June of 2022. Source: Destimetrics by Inntopia

Mark Herron has recently been to Dallas and Sedona, Arizona, on planned trips. The summer heat didn’t stop him.

Herron is a veteran of the Vail Valley lodging business. He’s currently a consultant, and keeps a close eye on occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room.

Speaking by phone from Dallas — where it was 107 degrees at 8:30 p.m. Thursday — Herron said, “People are still going where they planned to go.”

Herron noted that local lodging occupancy and daily rates still lag the levels seen in 2021 and 2022. But, he added, “we expected that.”

At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, sales and marketing director Jonathan Reap said bookings in July are increasing, especially for in-month, for-month reservations.

Reap noted that last-minute business has made this month a good one for the property. Still, he said, “July is really our summer month.”

That’s especially true given the cool, moist weather through much of June. If the current weather holds, Reap said he’s expecting a good month in August.

It’s hard to quantify whether people are coming to the mountains just to beat the heat in their hometowns. Still, as temperatures climbed the thermometer on the Front Range this month, “I’m sure we saw some effect from that.”

Vail Valley Partnership CEO Chris Romer in an email wrote that lodging reservations from people escaping hometown heat is a “logical assumption.” Romer noted there was a “slight uptick” in June compared with the same month in 2022. Anecdotally, July saw an increase in web traffic and referrals, Romer wrote.

Throughout the mountain resort region, data from Destimetrics, the business intelligence arm of Inntopia, bookings for arrivals in June through November were up 6.9% over the previous year.

The increase in reservations still didn’t put this year’s booking pace ahead of 2022. Through the region, an accelerated booking pace lifted July’s occupancy from being down 8.6% to down 3.9% from 2022.

Herron said lower occupancy this summer is also leading to declines in daily rates and revenue per room. Average daily rate for Vail Valley lodges is down 3% with a 4% dip in per-room revenue.

Compared with 2022, reservations are down every month through the rest of the summer, Herron said.

Still, compared with the past couple of years, this year’s activity isn’t terribly surprising. “We’re finally seeing some normalcy,” compared with the past couple of years, Herron said.

One answer to the booking dip is to attract corporate group business, Herron said. Groups for weddings and social events are solidly back, Herron said. But corporate business is a tougher nut to crack.

Herron noted that with more people working from home, there don’t seem to be as many corporate meetings as in the pre-pandemic years.

While summer’s news isn’t great, Herron said there’s good news on the horizon.

Solely in terms of occupancy, November and December reservations are more active than they were in 2022. That should help balance the daily rate over the year, Herron said.

And, he added, good snow will further drive reservations, the way they always have.