Are you ready for Colorado Gives Day?

The Vail Daily is running profiles of local nonprofits that are participating in Eagle County Gives Day, in tandem with Colorado Gives Day, on Dec. 8.

Access Unbound

Access Unbound works to transform and heal the lives of people with disabilities, or disabling conditions.

By enabling access to high quality professional instruction, Access Unbound’s mission is to transform and heal the lives of people with disabilities, or disabling conditions, who qualify for our partners’ adaptive programs.

Meeting basic human needs of persons with disabilities begins with those individuals being recognized as full members of our community who, like others, come with their own strengths and challenges. Engaging in mountain sports and feeling as if they belong to the broader community of winter sports enthusiasts speaks to the heart of being connected and feeling whole.

Although a completely separate entity, Access Unbound works with the Vail and Beaver Creek Adaptive Programs. We team with these programs because of the quality of instruction offered through a professionally staffed program — an approach quite unlike the more common volunteer-based programs.

One mom reported: “[As a single mother,] I am struggling to make ends meet. This program changes lives, and please know how very grateful we are for your services and generosity.”

Another parent wrote: “Thank you for helping us to see possibility in an impossible world of autism, to unleash the potential from a child locked in his own world, and to gain faith and strength from the special talent and amazing progress Luke showed us through skiing.”

Access Unbound is the only local organization that supports a diverse range of people with disabilities, regardless of age disability type and background. Your donation can help more kids and adults discover the thrill of snowsports, no matter their disability.

For more information: Visit accessunbound.org, email info@accessunbound.org or call 970-446-6597.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Box, a custom-designed mobile performance stage, brought 41 small, outdoor concerts to parks, driveways, and yards from East Vail to Gypsum in 2020.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival is committed to serving the community through the power of music, and 2020 brought unique opportunities for fulfilling this mission. Working within local health and safety guidelines, Bravo! Vail incorporated new technology, creativity, and ingenuity to bring a re-imagined Festival to the community.

The Bravo! Vail Music Box, a custom-designed mobile performance stage, brought 41 small, outdoor concerts to parks, driveways, and yards from East Vail to Gypsum. Through July and August, more than 1,000 people safely experienced the joy of music. The Music Box will provide occasions for the community to enjoy music into next summer and beyond.

Bravo! Vail presented seven chamber concerts with a small group of resident musicians performing live at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for limited, masked, socially-distanced audiences. Live streaming of these concerts with viewers in 50 states and 28 countries made the music widely available in a new way that will continue in coming years.

The 226 students in the after-school piano and violin program adapted to lessons on Zoom and capped off the school year with eight virtual recitals for nearly 700 people. Little Listeners at the Library moved to the living room with interactive, online education performances by resident musicians, engaging music lovers of all ages.

Bravo! Vail looks forward with hope to 2021. Whenever and however it is safe to do so, Bravo! Vail is committed to bringing music to the Vail Valley. Invest in innovation, inspiration, and the power of music. Donate today at Bravovail.org/give

Bright Future Foundation

A years-long effort to create a permanent shelter for victims of domestic abuse in Eagle County came to fruition with the official groundbreaking of the BrightHouse in late August. The BrightHouse will provide greater capacity for families, featuring six efficiency apartments for families fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

The facility will serve as temporary emergency housing, while Bright Future Foundation staff advocates work with survivors to secure permanent housing and assist families on their path to self-sufficiency. The BrightHouse will be pet-friendly and include a children’s playground and garden, along with counseling and staff offices.

The $3.5-million capital campaign began in the summer of 2017, with a $1-million lead gift by BFF board member Doe Browning. Other major donors quickly followed including Dr. Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang, El Pomar Foundation, Gates Family Foundation, Eagle County Government and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Thanks to our community’s generosity, the campaign is nearing completion.

Bright Future Foundation has been making futures bright for families affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse for 36 years. As Eagle County’s only community-based victim service agency, Bright Future Foundation strives to break the generational cycle of violence and create a pathway to safety and security through the provision of compassionate and confidential programs. Services include a 24/7 crisis hotline, emergency shelter, housing stabilization services, trauma-informed counseling, legal services, mentoring and youth violence prevention.

For more information: Visit http://www.mybrightfuture.org or contact Sheri Mintz, CEO, at 970-763-7203.

Can Do Multiple Sclerosis

Can Do Multiple Sclerosis delivers health and wellness education programs to help families with MS thrive. We envision a world in which we can strengthen every family living with MS.

Can Do MS honors the legacy and beliefs of the organization’s founder, Olympic medalist Jimmie Heuga, and pioneer in the MS care management field. We continue to embrace his positive can-do philosophy and perspective, which complements the traditional medical model and standard of care. Since 1984, we’ve been at the forefront of promoting the culture and belief that everyone living with MS has the power to live full lives.

CASA of the Continental Divide

CASA recruits, trains, supervises, and mentors community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of victims of child abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict in court.

CASA of the Continental Divide is a nonprofit that serves local children in Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, which encompasses Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, and Summit Counties.

CASACD recruits, trains, supervises, and mentors community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of victims of child abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict in court. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to be a voice for these children in court and in the community.

Each assigned volunteer advocate conducts independent investigations, is in direct contact with the child, and gets to know the child so they can represent the child’s best interests. In this way the child has a voice in the court, someone on their side during a difficult time that can drastically affect their well-being, safety, and future. The desired result is that children be placed in safe, loving homes where they can thrive.

CASA of the Continental Divide is a proud member of both the Colorado CASA and National CASA Association

For more information: Visit mtncasa.org learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer advocate.

Catholic Charities of the Western Slope

When the outbreak of COVID-19 hit our community, Catholic Charities responded quickly to assist those suddenly out of work to maintain their housing. Throughout 2020 emergency assistance has been a focus as families continue to struggle, yet Catholic Charities provides a wide variety of other services.

For 25 years, Catholic Charities has worked to empower individuals and families to attain sustainability through compassionate services focused on meeting the complete needs of everyone they serve. Catholic Charities programs in Eagle County include:

Emergency assistance: providing financial aid to help prevent homelessness, stabilizes families in crisis, prevent utility shut off, and more. So far in 2020, we have helped over 2,000 individuals.

Wage theft: In the last three years, they have helped clients recover more than $165,000 in unpaid wages.

Fair housing: We help mediate landlord-tenant disputes and advocating for access to safe and fair housing practices.

Interpretation and translation: This includes training and administering a volunteer interpreter program for emergency services, which has increased the reporting of crime by Spanish-speaking victims.

Victim’s services: Helping victims of crime access and understand the various systems available to them.

Life skills coaching: This includes in-depth budgeting classes and more.

Community integration outreach: This includes internationally recognized Law Enforcement Immigrant Advisory Collaboratives, emergency preparedness, in-depth community needs assessments, and working with community partners to ensure their programs meet the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

For more information: Call 970-949-0405.

Colorado Mountain College

Since the onset of the pandemic, Colorado Mountain College has responded to our community’s needs in numerous ways. This spring, we rebuilt our curriculum to offer online classes, and launched a “Back to Business” program that provided free training to our local businesses.

During the summer semester, we announced free tuition for locals, supporting nearly 1,500 credit hours of learning in three short months. And this fall, we created a “Back to Work” scholarship program for those who have lost employment due to COVID-19.

CMC has 12 campuses with bachelor’s degrees in nursing, business, education, sustainability, leadership and management — and even more in the pipeline. We also offer 54 associate degrees and 77 certificate programs, all designed to provide a real-world education for a real-world job.

Because of people like you, the CMC Foundation is able to fund new scholarships, help expand academic programs and build state-of-the-art facilities, enabling students to learn new skills, develop untapped talents and prepare for their careers. Despite challenging times, the foundation awarded $1.26 million in scholarships to 577 students for the 2020-2021 academic year, in addition to providing access to new technology tools, supporting free tutoring services and expanding our student emergency funds.

When you support the CMC Foundation, your generosity changes the life of every student who dares to do something major. That generosity provides quality educational experiences and unique opportunities for our students, ultimately elevating the economic, social, cultural, and environmental vitality of our beautiful Rocky Mountain communities.

The Community Market

The Community Market has been out front during the COVID-19 pandemic fighting food insecurity in Eagle County.

The Community Market is an expanding project of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation.

Since 2017, we’ve been committed to ending food insecurity through the lens of our three guiding principles: Healthy People, Strong Communities, and Environmental Sustainability. We work towards building a resilient community while providing a dignified customer experience at our food bank by removing the stigma surrounding food insecurity, preventing food waste through our Grocery Rescue Program and composting, and environmental stewardship with our Actively Green Business Certification.

Deemed an “essential business” during the pandemic, we never closed our doors.

We were able to pivot by providing hearty non-perishable food boxes and have now returned to our normal “choice food shopping” experience. COVID-19 has greatly affected our service-based economy and has delivered devastation to the hardworking families whom we serve —approximately 3,700 people per week. In May, the second market location opened in Edwards to serve struggling up-valley communities in addition to our Gypsum location and Mobile Markets.

To schedule a one-time or recurring donation, please go to http://www.coloradogives.org/eaglevalleycommunityfoundation. Every $1 donated equals $9.60 worth of food to TCM customers.

Do you want to fight food insecurity?

Volunteering is easy and we can’t do this important work without you! Whether you’re new to volunteering or need a new volunteer gig — sign up for available shifts at http://www.feedeaglecountynow.org or call our volunteer line at 970-445-4976 to help in-person or with special remote projects.

Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance

The Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance is a local, all-volunteer, nonprofit organization working to preserve and protect the three fabulous Wilderness areas that lie within Eagle and Summit Counties: Eagles Nest, Holy Cross, and Ptarmigan Peak. ESWA is the only local nonprofit that works on the ground to help the U.S. Forest Service do so. Our work includes:

ESWA Volunteer Wilderness Rangers patrol local Wilderness areas to help the Forest Service educate trail users about Leave No Trace principles and Wilderness ethics.

ESWA hosts volunteer trail work projects in coordination with the Forest Service to clear trails of fallen trees, clean up illegal campsites and fire pits, and construct trail improvements.

ESWA WeedSpotters locate noxious weeds and help the Forest Service control them.

ESWA backcountry campsite volunteers camp at more popular backcountry lakes to encourage wilderness-friendly practices.

ESWA’s trailhead host program assists and helps educate hikers before they hit the trail.

Our Advocacy efforts help protect our local Wilderness areas, and the wildlife that call them home, from a wide variety of threats.

ESWA has no paid staff and relies on the generosity of members and the community to fund our work.100% of donations go directly to support our “boots-on-the-ground” programs. Donors of $250 or more receive a box of 12 gift cards featuring photos of our local Wilderness areas. If you enjoy our Wilderness areas, help protect them.

For more information: Visit us at http://eaglesummitwilderness.org/.

Eagle County Historical Society

History hikes, including this trek to the sandstone cliffs on the Horn Ranch, are among the Historical Society’s most popular events.

When the pandemic shut down the Eagle County Historical Society’s museum this summer, local history became a take-out program. The ECHS developed traveling exhibits for public places. Blogs detailing the lives of early pioneers were researched, written, and posted on the ECHS website. History stories on a variety of topics, including the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic in Eagle County, were published in local newspapers.

History moved outside with informative hikes on the Horn Ranch, in Red Cliff, Yeoman Park, Sweetwater, and Brush Creek. Homebound locals asked dozens of local history questions via emails and phone calls. ECHS volunteers researched and provided answers.

The virus-induced downtime was also used to make major capital improvements on the museum in Eagle. The new roof, structural improvements, fresh paint and improved exhibits are ready to go for the next museum season.

History connects people with their roots and creates a sense of belonging to a community. People need history in order to understand the world around them and in turn develop plans for the future.

In addition to operating the museum, the ECHS partners with the Eagle Valley Library District in maintain physical archives at the Eagle Library and online archives available anywhere.

The public can access thousands of photos and documents via either the ECHS website, eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com, or the library district website, evld.org.

The ECHS is a small-scale non-profit with a large-scale dedication to preserving local history since 1972. Honoring the past is the key to creating a better future. Community support is always welcome.

Education Foundation of Eagle County – E•ƒ(ec)

Teachers are our most valuable classroom resource. Decades of research has proven that quality educators are the greatest factor influencing student success. By focusing support on the needs of students and teachers during the school day, EFEC ensures that equitable opportunities exist for all of our youth to grow and thrive.

Students spend more than 1,000 hours each school year in a classroom. Highly qualified teachers and low student-teacher ratios make that time effective and impactful. Through core programs including the Apple Award recognizing amazing teachers each month, Distinguished Teacher Scholarship Awards continuing education financial assistance for teacher professional development, and Classroom Equity Grants, E•ƒ(ec) strives to bridge the gap between what is expected of our teachers and students, and the inadequate state resources available to support them.

The Education Foundation of Eagle County is dedicated to education and the intellectual and emotional growth of students especially focusing on equitable access to enrichment, mental health support, and efforts to recognize and retain top teacher talent.

When you contribute to our mission, you are supporting fair access to enrichment in science, technology, engineering, the arts, music and math. You are helping fulfill a promise to identify and back an equitable approach to student mental health with prevention and resiliency programs during the school day. Our students and teachers need us now more than ever.

For more information: Visit efec.org.