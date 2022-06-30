Gun call prompts brief shelter in place notification in Avon, no charges filed

The Avon Police Department asked residents to shelter in place briefly on Thursday after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the Piedmont apartments on East Beaver Creek Boulevard.

Residents were asked to remain in their apartments with their doors closed and locked until further notice.

Further notice came about 15 mintues later, saying the police activity had been resolved.

Police Chief Greg Daly said maintenance workers entered into an apartment and “met somebody with a weapon pointing at them.”

No charges were filed as a result of the incident.