Areas in East Vail without water service

A look at the areas affected by a leaking water main in East Vail. The limited water outage area includes Glen Falls Lane and some structures on Timber Falls Court.

Courtesy image/Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

A water leak on Glen Falls Lane in East Vail caused properties in the area to go without water service on Monday night.

The limited outage area is contained to Glen Falls Lane and some structures on Timber Falls Court, and those areas continued to have no water service on Tuesday.

Crews were scheduled to be onsite on Tuesday morning, but a safety closure of Vail Pass which began at about 7:15 a.m. delayed access to the area. The safety closure was lifted at about 10:15 a.m.

The leak was discovered at about 2 p.m. on Monday when Eagle River Water & Sanitation District was notified of a leaking water main on Glen Falls Lane.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District says the outage is an evolving situation, and the district will provide updates as they happen.