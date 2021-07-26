Police respond to call of armed man at Vail hotel

Editor’s note: It is rare for the Vail Daily to report on death by suicide except in cases when the death by suicide involves a public person, occurs in a public place or involves public resources. Death by suicide is a public health issue, and it is the Vail Daily’s intention to raise awareness in a responsible manner and encourage those who are at risk to seek help.

Vail police responded to the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort in Lionshead just before 1 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a report of an armed suicidal man, who later took his own life.

Multiple agencies responded due to the nature of the call, said Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney. The report came from the man himself, who called the Vail Public Safety Communications Center and told police that he was headed to the roof of the building with a gun and that if any law enforcement personnel approached, he would shoot them.

“Obviously, that is a very delicate situation,” Kenney said. “We have to weigh [the man’s] safety with our safety with the public’s safety.”

The man did not threaten to harm anyone else beyond himself and potentially police, Kenney said. The call was not regarded as an active shooter situation. No officers were harmed during the incident.

Vail dispatch was given multiple different locations in the report, Kenney said. Officers were attempting to locate the man, who was a new employee at the hotel when he died by suicide.

In addition to Vail police, officers from the Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol also responded. The scene was cleared at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Resources

If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, consider these actions.

Don’t leave the person alone.

Remove items that could be used in a suicide attempt, such as firearms, sharp objects, drugs and alcohol.

Seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

If someone has made an attempt, immediately take the person to an emergency room. If the threat to his or her life does not seem so immediate, consider talking to a crisis line first.

For more information on local behavioral health resources, visit EagleValleyBH.org , SpeakUpReachOut.org or call the Eagle Hope Center at 970-306-4673, Colorado Crisis Services 844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com