Armed suspect faces attempted murder, auto theft charges after allegedly stealing SUV from Vail hotel

Evan Reichert was booked on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery charges for allegedly stealing a 2019 Chevy SUV from a Vail hotel Friday night.

A Denver man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after he allegedly stole an SUV from a valet at knifepoint Friday night and sped away from a Vail hotel.

Evan E. Reichert, 33, of Denver, has been booked for at least five felony charges, topped by attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, numerous burglary charges, assault, trespassing and other charges.

UPDATE 1033: THIS PARTY IS IN CUSTODY. Update 1030 PM: Here is a picture of the suspect who was previously armed with a… Posted by Vail Police Department on Friday, July 5, 2019

What police say happened

Reichert is accused of stealing, at knifepoint, a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban from a valet at the Vail Marriott Mountain Residences. The 911 call came into the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 8:20 p.m., Vail Police said.

Officers were on the scene in moments.

Reichert crashed the SUV into a fence at the rear of Vail’s Ritz Carlton, the next hotel down the street near Forest Road and Vail’s South Frontage Road. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, running back into the Marriott where police momentarily lost contact with him.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies surrounded the building and immediately started a systematic search.

Officers found Reichert at 10:30 p.m. near the rear of the Marriott at the bike path along Gore Creek.

He was transported to Vail Health Hospital where he was examined, then taken to the Eagle County jail.

During the search for Reichert, Marriott guests were asked to stay in their rooms or shelter in place. The Marriott was hosting a Bravo! Vail event and everyone was asked to stay in the Marriott’s ballroom during the search.

“Our first priority is the safety of the guests,” Vail Police Capt. Craig Bettis said.

After Reichert was apprehended, everyone was able to return to the hotel, Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger said.

“The Police Department would like to thank the staff of the Marriott and Ritz properties for their quick and valuable assistance during this evolving incident,” Vail police said in a statement. “The department would also like to apologize to all of the guests in the area who were impacted by this incident.”

Officers, deputies and troopers from the Vail and Avon Police Departments, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and 5D Shield Security participated in the search and arrest. The Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Vail Fire and Eagle County Paramedic Services all assisted, Henninger said.