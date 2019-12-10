Arrest affidavit: ‘Meth psychosis’ led to Saturday’s lockdown in Minturn

Even police searches cannot find imaginary friends.

Saturday night’s lockdown order in Minturn ended shortly after Orlando Serrano, 20, reportedly told deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office that he had hit his meth pipe twice before making claims that there was an armed intruder barricaded in his basement.

Deputies, according to an arrest affidavit, determined that Serrano was suffering from what’s known at “meth psychosis,” which can include delusional thoughts, as well as seeing, hearing and feeling things that are not there … like a guy with a gun in the basement.

The house that deputies converged upon had a basement, but no one was in it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Another man actually called in the incident. According to the arrest affidavit, Serrano wandered barefoot on a snowy night into his friend’s house, who lives up the block, and told him that there was an armed intruder in Serrano’s residence.

That’s what led to the call that brought a host of deputies to Minturn.

An emergency alert went out for the area just after 8 p.m., which was followed by a lockdown at 8:33 p.m. alerting all residents in the vicinity of 1051 S. Main St. to take shelter. The alert stated there was an “immediate risk from a dangerous and possibly armed suspect.”

Witnesses said several deputies armed with rifles soon arrived on the scene, with one deputy talking on a megaphone to tell a man to come out of the house with his hands up.

Deputy Devan Salazar and other deputies conducted a sweep of Serrano’s house and found nobody inside. Salazar did, however, find a meth pipe.

That’s about the time that Serrano, per the arrest affidavit, told Salazar that he had jumped out the window and run down the street to his friend’s house, trying to escape the imaginary gun-toting intruder.

Serrano insisted that the imaginary intruder even had a name and birthdate. However, he could not describe the intruder, his clothes or his gun. He could recall having “hit” the meth pipe twice, the arrest report said.

Salazar took a look at the meth pipe and confirmed, yes, it had been smoked recently.

Serrano was taken into custody and charged with false reporting and possessing drug paraphernalia.

After learning that there was no criminal activity and that the call was not accurate, law enforcement reopened the highway around 10 p.m. Saturday.