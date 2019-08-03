Arrest made after shots fired Friday in Glenwood Springs near old sewer plant

A male suspect who was allegedly firing gunshots near the old wastewater plant on Seventh Street was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Jail Friday afternoon.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on a number of charges, including a restraining order violation, reckless endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Officer Loudon of the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

A call reporting gunshots came into police around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Responding officers reportedly found the male with the concealed weapon firing gunshots near the old wastewater facility.

It was unclear what the male was firing at, or if he had an intended target. No one was injured, police said.

A second male at the scene was arrested on unspecified charges before being released, according to Loudon.