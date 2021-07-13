Arrest warrant issued for repeat car theft suspect

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for a Lakewood man accused of multiple vehicular thefts after he failed to appear for an Eagle County court appearance.

Ulices Venzor, 28, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon on his most recent charges of vehicular theft, driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and reckless driving after he crashed a stolen car on Vail Pass last month.

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez waited with attorneys Tuesday afternoon but Venzor did not show and they said it was not the first time that he has skipped out on a court appearance.

Olguin-Fresquez issued warrants for his arrest and acknowledged the possibility that, given Venzor’s criminal history, he could have been picked up on a warrant in another county, causing him to miss the court date.

She also doubled Venzor’s bond amounts for both of his cases, bringing them to $50,000 each.

“Hopefully, he’ll get picked up and obviously the court will entertain motions to quash the warrants if we can find him and get him back,” Olguin-Fresquez said Tuesday.

Prior to the incident on Vail Pass in June, Venzor was arrested in Adams County on similar charges just one month earlier.

During this arrest, police found him asleep in a stolen vehicle with $30,000 worth of catalytic converters. Catalytic converters had been reported stolen from the Vail Mountain School parking lot in April.

Venzor was out on bond after this incident when he was arrested on Vail Pass on June 14.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly told the Vail Daily last month that his department has collaborated with the Vail Police Department to put together a case on Venzor, saying he is a suspect in crimes that put public safety at risk, including high-speed pursuits and driving under the influence of narcotics.

They are asking the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to use the Colorado Organized Crime Act to prosecute Venzor for the full extent of his crimes, Daly said. Police have reason to believe he may be part of a large network of car thieves.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of motor vehicle thefts this guy has been responsible for, and in the Adams County case, he had two guns in the car, and there’s been other cases where guns have been found in these cars,” Daly said. “There has to be a point at which somebody has to make the decision to keep this guy on remand, and not release him to the general public.”

John LaConte contributed to the reporting of this story.

