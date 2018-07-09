Arrest warrants issued for Lake Christine Fire suspects

Arrest warrants have been issued for both people suspected in starting the Lake Christine Fire at the Basalt shooting range, Bruce Brown, district attorney in the Fifth Judicial District confirmed Monday.

Brown told the Vail Daily the warrants were issued for fourth-degree arson, endangering a person, for Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel.

As of Monday morning they haven't been arrested or turned themselves in, Brown said. Once they are in custody, the DA's office will ask that bond be set at $7,500.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing because the fire is still burning. The ultimate charges in the case could change from fourth-degree arson.

Marcus and Miller were allegedly at the shooting range firing tracer rounds shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Use of tracer ammunition is illegal.