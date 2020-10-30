Art Gallery – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Art Gallery
1. Alpine Arts Center
2. ArtSPACE
3. J. Cotter Gallery
A decade ago, Lauren Merrill had a vision of building a community space where artists could inspire, be inspired and create. She succeeded. Alpine Arts Center is not a traditional art gallery, she points out, but it showcases local artists.
“It’s an interesting mix of gallery artists and students who make their own art, to draw on inspiration from local artists,” she said.
This is perfect for those of us who are more suited to procuring art than making art. The shop is festooned with a variety of mediums: clay, textile, jewelry, photography, canvases. It’s the place to be to find a piece of art from a well-known local or an up-and-comer.
Additionally, the studio is a lively, airy space in The Riverwalk at Edwards, where everyone from toddlers to retirees find their muse. Merrill is just as often holding an outdoor class, logging on to teach a virtual class or readying a to-go art kit for at-home projects.
-Heather Hower
