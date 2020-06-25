Art on the Rockies will happen in 2020 with modified format for social distancing

Dolan Geiman uses found materials to create these pieces, which he sells as originals and prints.

Dolan Geiman | Special to the Daily

Art on the Rockies will continue this year, with a modified format and social distancing guidelines. This year also marks the annual summer festival’s 10th anniversary.

Held from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, the event has moved from its typical location inside at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards to Freedom Park. More than 60 renouned artists — painters, sculptors, jewlers, photographers and more — will present works for viewing and sales. Boardroom Market & Deli will have tents set up for food and drink sales. The event is free to the public and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day of the festival.

Social distancing measures were designed into the event’s new outside format. Each artist’s booth is 10 feet apart from the next, and they will have ample room to exit the booth from one side when needed. Aisles between booths are more than 30 feet wide, and markers will be out to direct 2-way directional pedestrian traffic. Guests and artists are required to wear face masks when a 6 foot distance cannot be maintained, and each booth will have sanitization products, both for guest use and to disinfect any object that may be handled by visitors.

This year’s Art on the Rockies poster artist is Denver-based Dolan Geiman, a mixed media artist who uses reclaimed wood, metal and vintage papers to create his famous portraits of Vaqueras and Native American chiefs. Eagle County artists will also showcase work at the event.

For more information on Art on the Rockies, visit artontherockies.org.