Artisanal glassblowing event returns to Minturn

Ben Belgrad/Courtesy photo

The Vail Cup Collector’s Club is back for a sixth year with an all-day event featuring glassblowing artists performing live demonstrations and creating collaborative projects. With a stacked lineup of artists, the club offers not only the opportunity to get to know and watch glassblowers work up close, but also to share your passion for “Cup Life” and all things glass with fellow collectors.

The event will take place from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Bat Country Studios in Minturn, located at 1040 Main Street Unit. There will be a collection of cups available for purchase on site, including solo work and collaborations from this year’s featured artists.

Bat Country Studios will be serving food and drink all day from local sponsors Rocky Mountain Taco and Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ, along with herbal offerings from Soiku Bano and an infused drink bar by Dialed In Gummies to put those cups to use.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP’s who will each receive a gift bag from our sponsors and have first pick of the available collection.

Following the main event, artist and Vail Cup Collector’s Club founder Ben Belgrad will lead a day on the mountain on Sunday, Feb. 12. You will need to purchase your own lift ticket and bring or rent gear but the group will tour the mountain together and get to ride Belgrad’s favorite runs.

To purchase tickets online and learn more about the Vail Collector’s Club, visit DrinkingVessels.com.