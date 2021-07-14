Arvada resident who led police on drug-related chase sentenced to 10 years in prison

The Arvada man who led Eagle County sheriff’s deputies on a chase out of Eagle, throwing bags of methamphetamine out the window as he went, took a plea deal Wednesday, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On March 25, Rebel L. Bonser Jr., 27, drove recklessly to evade police from the Loaf & Jug gas station in Eagle to a portion of U.S. Highway 6 near Wolcott, where he and passenger Ariel S. Gomez, 27, also from Arvada, were apprehended.

Gomez, who helped throw the drugs out the window but later said she was “scared for her life,” took a plea deal in May and was sentenced to just 60 days in jail.

A report of hazardous driving March 25 in Eagle sparked a double-car chase. This vehicle was apprehended along U.S. Highway 6 with two people taken into custody.

Bonser drove one of two cars involved in the chase that day, but the other got away. Bonser has remained in jail since March after an Eagle County judge raised his bond to $50,000 in light of his previous felony convictions.

He took a deal Wednesday to plead guilty to two of the 11 charges levied against him: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, a class 2 drug felony, and second-degree assault on a police officer, a class 5 felony. The other nine charges were dropped.

The first charge was brought after Eagle police found the two baggies of methamphetamine that were thrown out of the car window, which totaled 27.7 grams. The conspiracy to distribute charge carries sentencing guidelines of four to eight years in prison, with the potential to be upped to eight to 16 years of prison time in the presence of “aggravating factors,” Judge Paul R. Dunkelman told Bonser in court Wednesday.

The second charge of assault on a police officer came after Bonser allegedly swerved to avoid stop sticks placed in the road to end the chase and nearly hit a sheriff’s deputy, who had to jump back and injured his ankle in the process, according to police reports. This charge carries a sentence of one to three years of prison time, but up to six years with aggravating factors.

The fact that Bonser was out on parole from a 2018 felony conviction when the incident occurred is considered an aggravating factor in the eyes of a judge, Dunkelman said.

In light of this, the defense negotiated a sentencing stipulation as part of the plea deal with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which recommended a sentence of 10 years prison time.

Ultimately, sentencing is left up to the judge to decide and judges are given considerable discretion in the sentences they wish to impose based on the facts of each case, Dunkelman said.

Prosecuting attorney Johnny Lombardi urged the judge to impose at least the full 10-year sentence, highlighting Bonser’s heavy criminal history. At the time of the March police chase, Bonser was on parole after being convicted of three felonies in Adams County — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, second-degree burglary and attempted escape from community corrections, Lombardi said. These weren’t his first convictions either.

“He’s got seven felony convictions at 27 years old,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi then played an audio clip of a phone call Bonser made to a friend while in custody in which he can be heard using profanities and joking about nearly hitting the sheriff’s deputy with his car.

“I don’t give a f— anymore,” Bonser can be heard saying on the call.

In the full audio of the call, Lombardi said Bonser and his friend discuss how he should have taken the methamphetamine out of the wrapped block and poured it out of the car window slowly so that police could not have found it as easily. This advice for “next time” further establishes a pattern of criminal intent and a disregard for law enforcement, Lombardi said.

“Your honor, 10 years in the department of corrections is more than warranted,” Lombardi said to the judge. “Had this gone to trial, he would have been facing a lot more time that the people would have certainly sought, so I would ask the court to accept the stipulated 10-year sentence.”

Bonser’s defense attorney asked that his client not be sentenced to additional time beyond the 10 years, saying that Bonser was taking responsibility for his actions now and “10 years is a lot of time that he’s going to lose.”

All the while, Bonser stood in prison scrubs, saying nothing beyond the obligatory “yes your honor” or “no your honor” when a question was directed at him.

When Dunkelman asked Bonser if he had anything to say before his sentence was handed down, Bonser responded with a simple “no your honor.”

“Sometimes there’s lectures you give from this position, sometimes there’s a dialogue that you give to hopefully have some impact or get an understanding of why someone would be standing here in front of me,” Dunkelman said. “Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you just announce the number and move on.”

With that, Dunkelman delivered a sentence of 10 years for the first charge and three years for the second to be served concurrently, or at the same time, for an actual sentence of 10 years. No restitution was ordered to be paid in relation to the charges.

“Good luck Mr. Bonser,” the judge said as he left the court room.

