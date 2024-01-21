As schools struggle, will Colorado’s 2024 legislative session bring solutions?

Rep. Meghan Lukens with Rep. Lisa Frizell during the opening days of the 2024 legislative session. Among the issues lawmakers will seek to address this year are those facing Colorado's educators.

Colorado’s education system continues to face mounting challenges with educator and staff shortages, inadequate funding, and an escalation of behavioral health challenges for educators and students — issues that are only exacerbated by broader concerns of school safety, affordable housing and the rising cost of living in the state.

As Colorado’s 2024 legislative session began on Wednesday, Jan. 10, lawmakers, educators, school administrators and advocates are expectant that the legislators will take aim at addressing some of these challenges.

“Our greatest hope is that our legislators understand that our schools are struggling,” Katie Leibig, a second-grade teacher at Edwards Elementary School and co-president of the Eagle County Education Association. “Those of us in the classrooms are working harder than ever.”

This workload is exacerbated by rising student needs, unfilled positions and a substitute shortage, Leibig listed.

“We hope that the legislative session will not result in more unfunded mandates that do little to support our students and create more busy work for the already overworked educators we have. We do not need legislators to tell us how to do our jobs; we need them to fund our schools adequately so we can address the needs of our students,” Leibig said.

In the first days of the 2024 session, 18 bills have been introduced that fall under K-12 and higher education policy.

As the session continues through the spring, many more will be presented. Eagle County School District Philip Qualman said he expects “about 100 bills related to K-12,” some of which will be “pet projects of legislators responding to specific interests of their constituents” and many that won’t make it past the fiscal impact stage and committees.

However, among these bills are several key policy issues that lawmakers and those in education are optimistic will be addressed over the next few months.

“A lot of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are very excited about what we should be able to do with education funding and policy this upcoming session,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, who represents Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties.

Finding funding

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado legislators have committed to “fully funding” K-12 education in this year’s legislative session. Vail Daily archive

This year, much of the optimism surrounding education has to do with a commitment made by Gov. Jared Polis to “fully fund” education in this year’s budget.

This commitment refers to the elimination of the budget stabilization factor, a negative factor responsible for over $10 billion being withheld from school districts since the 2009-10 school year. In the Eagle County School District, it has been responsible for $83.7 million in funding being withheld in that same time frame.

This factor has “led to lack of mental health supports for our students, class sizes that are much too large, lots of experiences that our students can no longer engage in,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association.

Leibig said the governor and legislator’s intent to buy down the budget stabilization factor completely “shows a commitment to public education in Colorado that we haven’t seen in decades.”

“We are thankful the governor is taking this first step and hope this will result in prioritizing school funding in our state budget, not just this year but for years to come,” Leibig said.

However, this is far from a slam dunk.

“When the budget stabilization factor is bought down to zero this year — which we’re hopeful that that will come to be —we will only be at 1989 funding levels,” Baca-Oehlert said. “We still have a long way to go to remedy and address our systemic and structural funding issues.”

Roberts acknowledged the need for Colorado to continue improving funding into the future. Aside from eliminating the budget stabilization factor, Roberts said he’s heard conversations around changing the School Finance Formula entirely.

“Updating the School Finance Formula would be the biggest step we could take either this year or next year because it’s not only just about the amount of funding that schools that the education system receives, but where that funding goes,” Roberts said.

Part of this includes an inequity in terms of where funding goes. Roberts added that in all his years in the legislature, rural schools have had to fight for additional funding within the School Finance Act.

“I’ve heard that there’s some very strong momentum and likelihood that we could maybe make that a permanent allocation for rural schools,” he said.

Qualman, however, expressed that he’s seen “little appetite among legislators to tackle the ‘adequacy’ question and completely rethink how Colorado funds K-12.”

Housing and cost of living

Funding challenges are only heightened by Colorado’s cost of living and lack of affordable housing.

Qualman listed affordable housing and staffing shortages as the top two challenges he hopes are addressed in the session. While they are statewide, these issues “are more acute in our area because of the extremely high cost of housing,” he said.

“Every teacher that I speak to who leaves, whether it is a first-year teacher or someone who has been in our district for 5-plus years, says they are leaving because they cannot find a home to purchase,” said Andrew Jones, a Battle Mountain high school teacher and member of the Eagle County Education Association executive team.

“They also speak to the insane cost of rent in our community that does not allow them to make any progress on a down payment. Too many of our teachers are living paycheck to paycheck and, at the same time, living with multiple roommates,” Jones added.

Rep. Meghan Lukens, who represents Eagle, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties, said the affordable housing crisis is the No. 1 issue she hears from constituents, reporting that she expects a large number of bills on this issue.

“There’s a strong willingness — and this is one of my personal priorities — to make the cost of living more affordable in Colorado. And first on top of that list is teachers,” Roberts said.

One example is Roberts’ first bill — Senate Bill 2 — which would allow counties and municipalities to create property tax rebates to incentivize things like housing, child care and behavioral health.

“There’s going to be several more big affordable housing bills that get introduced in the coming weeks,” Roberts said.

Mental health

Another policy area of importance is likely to be addressing mental and behavioral health.

“Students’ social-emotional and behavioral needs have grown exponentially over the past year, and support is needed in these areas,” Leibig said, adding that while resources and support have increased “more is needed.”

This support needs to extend to educators, who “are being pushed harder every year to support not only themselves but also all of the students that we see daily,” Jones added.

Already, bills around this topic are being introduced. This year’s first Senate bill would make the state’s temporary I Matter program a permanent one. This program was created in 2021 and provides up to six free therapy sessions for youth in Colorado.

Lukens is also planning to introduce an interstate mobility compact bill that would “uplift school psychologists,” she said.

Similar to how legislators passed an interstate mobility contract for teachers last year, this would remove barriers around re-licensure for school psychologists between Colorado and other states.

Baca-Oehlert said that in addition to this compact, the Colorado Education Association is planning to “push for broader access and lowering barriers to students accessing mental health supports in our schools.”

School safety

During the 2024 Colorado legislative session, lawmakers are expected to bring forth proposals addressing and enhancing the safety of students and staff. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Similar to the topic of mental and behavioral health, legislators are expected to address some concerns around school safety.

“We want to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming, not just for students but also for our educators,” Baca-Oehlert said.

However, central to this for the Colorado Education Association is to ensure school safety legislation does not “exacerbate the school-to-prison pipeline,” she added.

“We want to make sure that legislation that is introduced is focused through a student lens and looks at addressing the root problems and causes versus being reactionary and implementing things that may, in the end, harm students or educators,” Baca-Oehlert said.

Policy around school safety will include adding resources for mental health as well as adjacent policies like “ensuring common sense gun reform,” she added.

Lukens said she is working on a bill to support “the safety and well-being of teachers and students by creating an advisory committee to address safety issues.”

“The committee will review, investigate, and make recommendations to improve the safety of our schools for everyone,” she added.

While not a comprehensive list, these policy issues will be central to conversations around addressing education’s top challenges this legislative session. If not addressed — or addressed well — the risks are significant.

“If future asks or bills are tossed together without taking into consideration the needs of students and educators, do not be surprised to see an even larger shortage,” Jones said. “Whatever is done or asked for by our communities or the state needs to be incredibly thoughtful.”