As Vail Christian’s principal, Mindy Larson led with laughter and connection

Mindy Larson has been at Vail Christian High School since 2001 in various roles. After the 2023 school year, she is leaving as principal — a role that she has held for eight years — and will lead the school's alumni efforts.

Mindy Larson/Courtesy Photo

Mindy Larson has been a fixture at Vail Christian High School since joining as a science teacher in 2001. Since then, Larson has been the science department chair, a guidance counselor, an academic counselor, dean of students, and most recently, principal. However, as the class of 2023 graduated in May, Larson is leaving her role to move to Florida and be closer to family.

Yet, even as she leaves Colorado, Larson is staying on with Vail Christian in a newly crafted role, director of alumni engagement.

Throughout her 17 years at Vail Christian —which sandwiched a 5-year stint at a London boarding school from 2010 to 2015 — Larson has led the school with laughter, created bonds with students and faculty and crafted a culture that will exist long beyond her time at the school.

“The titles have never changed who she is and what she brought to the table. She kept a lot of those really important parts that you don’t want to see somebody lose just because they’re moving up in their career with new roles and responsibilities,” said Steve O’Neil, Vail Christian’s Head of School.

“She always kept her feet very grounded and was always about the essence of school, which is about students and teachers and creating a recipe for flourishing and thriving and excellence.”

Vail Christian High School is a small school that has built a family-like culture. Pictured here are the school’s 2023 staff members. Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy Photo

Larson’s overall legacy is largely intertwined with the history of the school itself.

Vail Christian was founded in 1998 on the Gracious Savior Lutheran Church campus, opening with 30 students. In 2003, a new 7-acre campus was purchased in Edwards and the new buildings opened in 2008.

“When you think about 25 years of school history, Mindy has pretty much been part of our school almost from the very beginning,” O’Neil said. “She’s seen it from trailers at Gracious Savior Lutheran Church to where it is today, and we’re a much more sophisticated school than we were. And she’s kind of grinded along the way to help us become who we are today.”

Since joining the school in 2001, Larson said she’s seen the school evolve to be more inclusive. Overall, the trajectory of the school has been to “provide a really healthy school community for kids to go to, whether they are believers or nonbelievers, faith-based or not, our doors just opened wider and included anyone.”

“We have a very high standard of academics, and that’s what attracted students and families who were non-Christian,” she said.

Forging relationships

When asked to recount what has made Larson stand out as a leader, O’Neil described her as a great problem solver, innovative, positive, encouraging, and “so pro-student,” with an “emotional intelligence that is so incredibly off the charts.”

Her lasting impact, built by these characteristics, is the culture and community she’s helped build and sustain at the school, he said.

“She has very much moved the needle for us with creating an innovative teaching and learning culture,” O’Neil said. “If people were to speak well about our school’s culture — of being a culture where it’s close-knit and family-oriented, with friendships and relationships between faculty and students — so much of that is attributable to Mindy’s leadership.”

Larson herself said that her guiding philosophy was always that “every student should be loved and known along with their families.”

“Kids and students should always come first when making decisions. They should be at the center of all the decisions,” she said. “It was always a team approach, always involving parents. Vail Christian High School is very much a community and a family, and I think that’s what’s made us work as well as we have for so many years.”

While Larson has acted as the school’s principal for the past eight years, she’s worn a lot of other hats in this role. O’Neil described the span of her involvement and impact at Vail Christian as broad. This, he added, means she is beloved by students, families, teachers and faculty alike.

And so, whether drawing on her background as a counselor to help students through college and career readiness, or empowering and supporting the faculty to reach their potential, or leading the school’s student council, Larson said she has always strived to put this school community and family first.

“I wouldn’t say that that’s something I started, but that’s something that I have always, always instilled in anyone that we’ve hired or in families that have joined our community, just loving and respecting one another,” she said.

Mindy Larson’s leadership has always been rooted in doing what is best for students. Matt Welsh/Courtesy Photo

One place where Larson is sure she’s left her mark is through her leadership of the school’s student council, not only through the school traditions created but also her work in building future leaders.

“Student council is the heart of the school and working with those kids in leadership positions, just creating fun activities for the kids that would bring kids together,” Larson said was one of the highlights.

“Even though the kids work really hard at Vail Christian, they also love to play and they have so many fun traditions that I was a part of either their inception or just continuing the traditions that have been there since Vail Christian started many years ago.”

The experiences Larson and the student council helped craft have helped “create great memories for kids that foster community,” O’Neil said.

Even outside of student council, O’Neil said Larson’s impact will be seen in the “one on one mentorship and caring and loving for students where they’re at and investing in students’ lives.”

“We’re a small enough school that when we say the VCHS family, we really have the ability to know all of our students well and to foster a family of 150 students and 30 adults.”

Shannon O’Brien, who has been a parent at the school since 2008 and recently became the school’s office manager, said Larson’s lasting impact would be her dedication to the students and the genuine relationships formed with students and faculty alike.

“She was at every single event, even through COVID,” O’Brien said. “If there was something going on, big or small, prom or basketball game, she was attending to show her support, work the event, be the administrator on duty — all with a smile.”

In fact, O’Brien said that she’d miss not only this involvement and Larson’s upbeat attitude, but also her laugh. It’s something that has stood out to O’Neil as well.

“The other thing about our culture is just having fun and laughing and humor; and Mindy, she can be the life of the party and create just a fun, light-hearted and humorous dynamic,” O’Neil added.

The value of the culture Larson brought was not only through the relationships built but also her ability to innovate.

“She’s always open to trying something new if it’s backed with research and common sense, and it fits our unique Eagle County context and our school’s culture,” he said. “Mindy was always game to say, let’s experiment. Let’s try something different, let’s try something new, whatever it takes for student engagement, whatever it takes to help students achieve their potential.”

Ultimately, the greater impact of this culture, the relationships and her innovation has been on the students themselves.

“As an educational institution, everything is about student growth, learning, empowerment, agency,” O’Neil said. “When students feel connected, first and foremost, to the faculty, and feel like they have a strong, open, sometimes even vulnerable or transparent relationship with a faculty member, and really see teachers as mentors; it opens up so many doors for students to be motivated to learn and to feel connected to something emotionally when they know that their mental health and their wellbeing are more important than the subject matter.”

Larson, he added, was remarkable at grasping the importance of these relationships and seeing students as whole people. From there, she came alongside students exactly where they were and helped them on their journeys.

Encouraging STEM

Having joined the school as a science teacher — teaching biology, chemistry, physics, genetics and more — another area of impact Larson has had throughout her time is on this department and in STEM education at the school. Not only was she instrumental in helping build the science labs and science wing of the school when it moved from the trailers to the current campus, but she helped bring an engineering program to the school.

Project Lead the Way is a national nonprofit that develops STEM curriculum for schools. In bringing the program to Vail Christian, the school has engineering, biomedical and computer courses to complement other classes with experiential and hands-on learning opportunities.

Larson not only brought the program to the school and even taught some of these courses, but has helped adopt the curriculum into the school’s culture, O’Neil said.

O’Neil added that this STEM culture has impacted many students. In surveying the 47-person class of 2023, O’Neil said that over 50% off students were intending to go into a STEM-affiliated major or career.

“I give a huge amount of credit to Mindy for leading us, especially in STEM,” he said. “That will be a big part of her legacy, the strength of our STEM programs and offerings.”

Working with alumni

Having been at the school for so much of its history, Larson said she probably knows almost 90% of its graduates. And with her philosophy leading the way, she’s worked to forge relationships with all the students. It’s this that makes her the perfect person to start the high school’s alumni program in her next role at the school.

“We haven’t had an alumni program yet, so that is going to be my job, to reconnect with so many people,” Larson said. “It’s going to be a fun job to move into that alumni position and reconnect with a bunch of students that I haven’t seen for a long time.”

O’Neil noted that the school and community will miss Larson in terms of the “day-to-day and being on campus,” but that this position will allow her to keep playing an important role.

“We’re really enthusiastic about her sharing our alumni stories and engaging with our alumni, connecting them back to our school, connecting them back to our students, connecting them back to our community,” he said, adding that part of it will be putting an “exemplary model in front of our students of who they might become one day or a path that they might take, to inspire our students.”