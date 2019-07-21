Ashley Brasovan is fastest at Xterra Beaver Creek 19K trail run

Ashley Brasovan, the 2018 USA Track & Field 30K Trail Champion, visited Beaver Creek from Westminster over the weekend and won the Xterra 19K trail run. She was the only runner at the competition to post a sub 7-minute mile pace.

Ashley Brasovan of Westminster and Gerald Romero of Colorado Springs were the top female and male finishers in the Xterra Beaver Creek 19-kilometer trail race on Sunday.

Brasovan was the overall winner with a time of 1:16:31, and Romero finished second in 1:19:30.

Brasovan took the lead in the first mile and never looked back. She was the only runner of the day to compete at a pace of under 7 minutes per mile.

“About 1 mile up the first climb through the Aspens I caught the first man, and decided to pass him and go for it, and I felt great after that and couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Brasovan said. “Still, there was never a point where I thought, I got this, so I was still running in fear a little bit. Once I realized I could win the overall I was hoping those guys wouldn’t catch me.”

This race was the unofficial kick-off to Brasovan’s trail running season, and a good build towards her next A-race at the Pike Peaks Ascent in August.

“I wanted to do a couple high altitude, big hill races to get ready for that and this was perfect,” Brasovan said. “It was beautiful weather; you couldn’t have asked for better weather – 50s at the start and got up to maybe 70 (degrees) by the end of the race. The course was beautiful and Xterra puts on great races. The course was well marked, featured some really smooth single track and fire roads. You could smell the fresh air. I feel like we’ve had a lot of smog on the front range so it’s nice to get fresh air in the mountains up here and smell the trees.”

Arianne Parisi of Golden and Yvette Ballesteros of Mexico City finished second and third for the women.

In the men’s race, Romero pulled away from Patrick Martin — the eventual runner-up — early on and crossed the line more than two-minutes ahead of him.

“Awesome feeling to win the men’s race today,” said Romero. “This race is special to me. Last year I won my division and got my certificate to go to the Xterra Trail Running World Championships, and that’s what prompted my wife and I to go to Hawaii. And when I was there, I won the 45-49 division title.”

With his win today, Romero said he’s headed back to Oahu in November to defend his crown.

“I’m already registered,” smiled Romero, an Xterra Colorado series champ.

Xavier Mendez from Mexico City was strong and steady all day to finish in third.

In the day’s other races, Oeyvind Heiberg Sundy and Annie Bersagel from Norway won the 10K races, while Malia Dickhens from Honolulu, Hawaii and Lars Hanschke from Puebla, Mexico won the 5K runs.

Sunday’s Xterra Beaver Creek 19K was the fourth of six races in the Xterra Colorado Trail Run Series, and the top runners in every age group for the 19K course of the Beaver Creek Trail Run received points toward the Xterra Colorado Trail Run Series standings and each division champion was awarded a complimentary entry into the 2019 Xterra Trail Run World Championship to be held November 24 at Kualoa Ranch on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

The Xterra Colorado Series continues in Castle Rock on Aug. 4, and concludes at Xterra Indian Peaks in Nederland on Aug. 10.

Find Current standings and more information at xterraplanet.com.

Complete results

Place / Name / Division / Time

19K Trail Run

1 Ashley Brasovan 25-29F 1:16:31

2 Gerald Romero 45-49M 1:19:30

3 Patrick Martin 30-34M 1:22:03

4 Xavier Mendez 35-39M 1:23:53

5 William Boyce 25-29M 1:24:17

6 Mike Resman 25-29M 1:25:50

7 Samuel Shusterman 55-59M 1:29:48

8 Chris Horn 50-54M 1:30:02

9 Blaise Brochard 50-54M 1:31:00

10 Eric Cates 25-29M 1:33:01

11 Arianne Parisi 35-39F 1:34:17

12 Robert Marks 25-29M 1:34:37

13 Sam Brandt 35-39M 1:34:57

14 Yvette Ballesteros 35-39F 1:36:02

15 Kyndal Shewmake 30-34F 1:37:03

16 Peter Dawson 35-39M 1:37:51

17 Christoper Shewmake 30-34M 1:38:18

18 Brooks Marion 25-29M 1:41:10

19 Clifford Olin 35-39M 1:41:14

20 Jordon Schoolmeester 35-39M 1:41:20

21 Robert Gilbert 25-29M 1:42:07

22 Corrie Crane 40-44F 1:42:43

23 Ryan Ballantine 25-29M 1:42:47

24 Alejandra Morales Cubilla 40-44F 1:43:09

25 Sian Crespo 35-39F 1:45:53

26 Robb Sandle 40-44M 1:48:26

27 Tim Watson 30-34M 1:51:06

28 Laura Drake 25-29F 1:51:18

29 Jeffrey Kern 60-64M 1:51:32

30 Pierre Fize 35-39M 1:51:44

31 Jackie Smith 35-39F 1:51:45

32 Elspeth Monigle 30-34F 1:51:52

33 Mike Jacobs 35-39 1:52:25

34 Anna-Lisa Conners 30-34F 1:54:57

35 Adam Wood 35-39M 1:55:45

36 Eric Atlas 35-39M 1:58:09

37 Jon Taylor 45-49M 1:59:52

38 Anna Helton 40-44F 2:02:53

39 Jonathan Zarembok 45-49M 2:03:53

40 Bill Gannaway 50-54M 2:04:39

41 Randi Schooley 35-39F 2:06:52

42 Kelly Daly 30-34F 2:07:40

43 Michael Lovgren 25-29M 2:09:46

44 Doug Beagle 65-69M 2:10:20

45 Anne-Solene Monrouzeau 35-39F 2:11:32

46 Troy Pasch 50-54M 2:12:40

47 Barbara Ezell 60-64F 2:14:40

48 Paige Taylor 45-49F 2:14:53

49 Kristi Pashia 30-34F 2:16:30

50 Michael Duncan 55-59M 2:18:05

51 Lia Arntsen 30-34F 2:20:32

52 Kevin Wooster 35-39M 2:23:07

53 Sara Stallings 35-39F 2:25:18

54 Keely Odell 25-29F 2:25:31

55 Tina Gannaway 50-54F 2:25:40

56 Guy Chavez 65-69M 2:25:58

57 Kari Taylor-Romero 40-44F 2:29:49

58 Jo May 70-74F 2:51:45

59 Bradley Burnett 60-64M 2:59:27

10K Trail Run

1 Oeyvind Heiberg Sundby 35-39M 37:41

2 Benjamin Townsend 15-19M 39:26

3 Annie Bersagel 35-39F 41:50

4 Matthew Tonn 40-44M 47:32

5 Eric Walz 30-34M 48:21

6 Derek Brouwer 50-54M 49:02

7 Garrett Alexander 30-34M 49:24

8 Craig Colquitt 30-34M 49:49

9 Nicolai Lundy 30-34M 50:00

10 Max Evans 25-29M 50:33

11 Jason Sigmon 45-49M 51:29

12 Zachary McConnel 25-29M 51:33

13 Julie Romanovsky 35-39F 52:01

14 Timothy Stanton 30-34M 52:20

15 Landon Booker 30-34M 52:58

16 Dave Furey 60-64M 54:46

17 Heidi Weingardt 25-29F 55:39

18 Juan Ramon Zaragoza 35-39M 55:39

19 Juan Pablo Morfin 40-4M 56:12

20 Pavan Krueger 50-54F 56:44

21 Mitchell Wintemute 35-39M 57:03

22 Scott Rice 40-44M 57:23

23 Jessica Anders 30-34F 57:27

24 David Henzlik 55-59M 58:45

25 Dan Wilson 40-44M 58:48

26 Diego Corella 40-44M 59:08

27 Andrew Kaplan 50-54M 59:17

28 Jon Roberts 45-49M 1:00:46

29 April Lindsay 35-39F 1:01:05

30 Jeremy Strom 45-49M 1:01:28

31 Tracy Rymph 25-29F 1:01:36

32 Ryan Kinney 40-44M 1:01:42

33 Alex Richardson 30-34F 1:02:12

34 Joshua Dorkin 40-44M 1:02:42

35 Betsy Schloss 40-44F 1:03:04

36 Jenn Vaughan 40-44F 1:03:16

37 Ruth Schmidt 40-44F 1:03:57

38 Michael Berger 65-69M 1:03:59

39 James Shelden 60-64M 1:04:04

40 Kimberly Gordon 40-44F 1:06:21

41 Paul Lafontaine 55-59M 1:07:19

42 Rachel Mead 25-29F 1:07:28

43 Meaghan Forbes 15-19F 1:07:29

44 Colleen Lafontaine 50-54F 1:07:30

45 Kelly Schultz 30-34F 1:08:19

46 Reese Kelso 15-19F 1:08:51

47 Misty Woodden 35-39F 1:09:26

48 Alonso Martinez 10-14M 1:09:40

49 May Jackson 30-34F 1:11:35

50 Alyssa Marks 30-34F 1:12:16

51 Christy Williams 45-49F 1:13:17

52 Luis Cordero 40-44M 1:15:01

53 Robin Duncan 55-59F 1:16:15

54 Steve Jacobson 55 – 59M 1:17:27

55 Kelsey Perley 25-29F 1:17:36

56 Michelle Hayes 65-69F 1:18:30

57 Carissa Ordonez 30-34F 1:19:45

58 Javier Martinez 40-44M 1:36:28

59 Pablo Martinez 10-14M 1:36:28

5K Trail Run

1 Malia Dickhens 15-19F 25:21

2 Lars Hanschke 40-44M 27:15

3 Joseph Macconnell 25-29M 27:20

4 Paul Kammann 10-14M 27:28

5 Christian Alvarez 40-44M 28:16

6 Colton Rogers 20-24M 28:33

7 Diego Hanschke Lopez 15-19M 28:46

8 Connor Gannaway 20-24M 28:55

9 Benjamin Garrett 15-19M 29:02

10 Jonas Helton 10-14M 29:14

11 Gavin Rice 10-14M 29:38

12 Johnny Davis 65-69M 29:50

13 Mathias Hanschke Lopez 10-14M 30:04

14 Dave Mamich 60-64M 30:12

15 Zoe Silver 1-9F 30:29

16 Kiki Silver 45-49F 30:31

17 Daniela Athey 25-29F 31:40

18 Chris Manhart 35-39M 31:44

19 Tim Kempf 50-54M 31:47

20 Diana Fabiola Ramirez 30-34F 31:54

21 Andrea Manhart 35-39F 32:57

22 Domenika Sanchez 35-39F 32:57

23 Chanee Lintel 25-29F 32:57

24 Courtney Kempf 20-24F 32:58

25 Alan Wise 45-49M 33:07

26 Andrew Gambale 10-14M 33:38

27 Kelly Wilson 30-34F 34:24

28 John Radman 50-54M 34:28

29 Silas Helton 1-9M 34:34

30 Mercadez Barrett 25-29F 35:01

31 Jeff Newman 60-64M 35:01

32 Seth Radman 20-24M 35:03

33 Riley Silver 1-9F 35:07

34 Scott Silver 45-49M 35:13

35 Garrett Swafford 25-29M 35:42

36 Kasia Pawelec 25-29F 35:43

37 Chris Highfill 30-34M 35:49

38 Tracy Johnston 50-54F 36:04

39 Julie Pankey 65-69F 37:31

40 Nick Green 25-29M 37:42

41 Tiffany Thorne 50-54F 38:18

42 Christina Nickles 35-39F 39:02

43 Maggie Biggs 40-44F 39:06

44 Ana Shancey 20-24F 40:05

45 Jean Chavez 60-64F 40:05

46 Michael Rivalsky 30-34M 40:12

47 Adria Owens 50-54F 40:13

48 Jacque Nordstrom-Ledoux 50-54F 40:49

49 Ellen Miller 60-64F 41:06

50 Charlie Clinton 50-54M 41:49

51 Carlo Molano 35-39M 41:52

52 Noah Farkas 35-39M 42:30

53 Kalena Nordgaarden 35-39F 42:47

54 Brenda Bullington 50-54F 43:07

55 Greg Leeper 25-29M 43:18

56 Kristen Sudela 35-39F 43:18

57 Lauren Rice 1-9F 43:42

58 Jennifer Rice 40-44F E43:44

59 Jon Biggerstaff 35-39M 43:47

60 Daniel Farkas 35-39M 5:00

61 Sarah Farkas 35-39F 45:24

62 Isabella Gambale 1-9F 46:29

63 Mark Gambale 40-44M 46:29

64 Rebekah Nordstrom-Ledoux 10-14F 48:51

65 Noah Gordon 15-19M 49:05

66 Rachel Gordon 10-14F 49:57

67 Kirk Gordon 45-49M 49:58

68 Barrett Trumbo 10-14F 50:29

69 Shannon Carson 40-44F 1:00:17

70 Katherine Davis 25-29F 1:00:27

71 Ashley Carson 15-19F 1:03:48

72 Ellen Colrick 70-74F 1:04:16