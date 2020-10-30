Asian Food – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Asian Food

1. Henry’s Chinese Cafe

2. Matsuhisa

3. Joy Sushi

Henry’s Chinese Cafe earned its status as a local and weekender favorite for a reason. Between mai tai’s and sesame chicken, owner Grace Gao takes care to offer guests a personalized experience, and that’s gone ten-fold since coronavirus increased demand for takeout. With a healthy mix of Chinese classics, Thai favorites (green curry, anyone?) and well-rounded selections for gluten-free and vegetarian eaters, it’s hard to go wrong at this gem in The Riverwalk at Edwards.

-Casey Russell