Asian Food – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Asian Food
1. Henry’s Chinese Cafe
2. Matsuhisa
3. Joy Sushi
Henry’s Chinese Cafe earned its status as a local and weekender favorite for a reason. Between mai tai’s and sesame chicken, owner Grace Gao takes care to offer guests a personalized experience, and that’s gone ten-fold since coronavirus increased demand for takeout. With a healthy mix of Chinese classics, Thai favorites (green curry, anyone?) and well-rounded selections for gluten-free and vegetarian eaters, it’s hard to go wrong at this gem in The Riverwalk at Edwards.
-Casey Russell
