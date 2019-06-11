Aspen man dies early Tuesday after motorcycle crash on Highway 82

A 30-year-old Aspen man died Tuesday morning after apparently losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 82, sources said.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:17 a.m. about a motorcycle with the light on in the upvalley lanes just before the Emma Schoolhouse, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said Tuesday morning.

When a crew arrived, they found the man near the bike path where he’d been thrown, he said. The man was dead and crews turned the scene over to the Colorado State Patrol, Thompson said.

The man was heading east on Highway 82 in the left, upvalley lane and appeared to lose control when the road curves left near the Emma Schoolhouse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis and Thompson.

He went off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle, Lewis said. His body was found in the bike path next to the highway, while the motorcycle remained in the road, he said.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash, Lewis said. No other information was available Tuesday morning while the accident remained under investigation, he said.

Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Michael Buglione said the release of the man’s identity is pending notification of next of kin and will likely be available later Tuesday.

No one involved could say whether the man was wearing a helmet, though Buglione said a helmet was found at the crash scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.