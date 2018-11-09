Aspen Mountain eyes early opening, needs ‘another storm up top’

Aspen Skiing Co. is assessing whether the chairlifts will spin on Aspen Mountain prior to the scheduled opening Nov. 22.

No decision has been made yet, according to Skico Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.

“Snowmaking looks good but we need another storm up top,” he said Wednesday. “I would advise people to pick up their passes though, just in case.”

Skico’s policy has been to open Aspen Mountain early whenever conditions allow and preparations can be made. This year, routine maintenance will be undertaken on the Silver Queen Gondola through Nov. 15, according to Katie Ertl, Skico general manager of mountain operations.

“We will open early if we can, but for now we will wait and see,” she said earlier this week.

In addition to several waves of natural snowfall in October and so far in November, temperatures have been low enough to make more snow so far this preseason than either of the prior two years, Hanle said.

