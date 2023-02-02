Aspen Mountain temporarily closes Silver Queen Gondola for maintenance

The Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain was closed Thursday due to a mechanical issue, according to Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.

The maintenance team has been working to diagnose the issue and found the issue is with the gearbox in the top gondola terminal.

If additional parts or work is required and the gondola will be out of service Friday or beyond, a statement will be released early Friday morning.

“Skiers and riders should check the Aspen Snowmass App, website and snow report for updates,” Hanle said.