Aspen police release video, images of jewelry heist suspects

The Aspen Police Department released images and video surveillance of the three men suspected of stealing jewelry valued at $800,000 from The Little Nell hotel on Friday.

The security video of the three suspects shows them all with facial hair, but the still images “show they may have shaved to alter their appearances,” according to a press release from the Aspen Police Department.

Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said the still images “were taken after the crime, and I don’t want to give more information because we have an ongoing investigation.”

Linn said it’s unlikely the suspects are in Aspen.

“I think it’s reasonable to say we believe they left the area,” he said.

Authorities were alerted at approximately 1:17 p.m. Friday of the heist, the result of a picked lock that accessed the jewelry case that Piranesi Jewelry has rented from The Little Nell for 20 years.

Taken were diamond and gold jewelry, police said.

“There officers learned that three male suspects had opened a locked glass display case and had taken numerous jewelry items from within before fleeing,” the press release said. “The stolen items were of very high value. The suspects left the scene driving a black Ford SUV with California license 8CPU928, which is listed as a rental vehicle.”

The Aspen Police Department said its release of the video and images is so “the public may help with identifying them.”