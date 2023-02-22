Aspen School District cleared of threat, sheriff says ‘there was no incident’

Update: All Aspen School District schools are cleared of the threat, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was no incident. Everyone on campus is safe,” an email from ASD communications states. “The high school and middle school are on Secure, out of abundance of caution. They will be released, but we are waiting until the elementary school children are completely released.”

Parents of Aspen Elementary School students can pick up their children at AES, not Buttermilk. Parents must stay in their car and bring ID.

Law enforcement will be at the roundabout and at Bus Barn Lane to direct parents to the correct location for pickup for the rest of the students. ASD asks that parents stay in their cars and bring ID.

“Please be patient and follow the designated pick up procedures to ensure a safe and efficient process. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all students, and we appreciate your support in achieving this,” an email from ASD communications states.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to the Denver Post , several schools across the state were put on lockdown this morning. Boulder High School, Brighton High School, Cañon City High School, and Ortega Middle School were all place on lockdown this morning due to various threats.

Original Story: Aspen School District is in lockdown, according to the ASD website. Lockdown occurs when there is an immediate threat or hazard inside of a school building, Standard Response Protocol states.

“Students are safe and the buildings are secure. Please return here for updates on the half hour,” the website states.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, law enforcement is responding to “unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Aspen Elementary School.”

Officers are going through all ASD schools to ensure the safety of students and staff. AES has been cleared and students are safe inside their classrooms. Parents are advised to not come to school and information about reunification will be made available soon, the post says.

As a precaution, law enforcement placed Basalt and Carbondale schools into Secure, according to Roaring Fork School District Facebook page. During Secure, all external doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building with the exception of monitored entry approved by school leadership or law enforcement.

This story is developing.