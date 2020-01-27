SSCV skier Ferreira crowned X Games champ again

Alex Ferreira successfully defended his crown at X Games on Sunday with an impressive display of amplitude in the halfpipe at Buttermilk Mountain.

Ferreira is a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alum who is from Aspen and is a repeat podium finisher at X Games. In addition to showing the highest average amplitude, Ferreira also performed the impressive double-cork 1440 spin to impress the judges enough to award him the top position.

The run was Ferreira’s final run on the evening, and — being the winner from last year — Ferreira was also the last competitor to drop into the halfpipe, adding to the drama. In accepting his medal, Ferreira shouted out boot fitter and ski tuner Dano Bruno of Gorsuch in Vail.

Renewed desire

Ferreira said the X Games repeat gold gives him fuel for the rest of the season. He hadn’t competed much this winter before Sunday, taking seventh at the Copper Grand Prix on Dec. 13 and 12th in a World Cup in China a week later.

Ferreira’s friend and teammate Taylor Seaton, of Avon, failed to make finals at X Games, and was glad to see Ferreira win.

“He deserved it,” Seaton said.

Seaton and Ferreira now head to the Mammoth Grand Prix, scheduled for this week, and Dew Tour, which is at Copper Mountain Resort this year, scheduled for early February.

Ferreira said he has a renewed desire to compete.

“I gave it my whole heart and soul and I’m just grateful,” Ferreira said. “I didn’t do well in the first two events and quite frankly I didn’t really want to be at the last two events. It wasn’t that much fun. And this one I want to be at. And I’ve known from the past when I want to be at an event and I actually care about it, I typically tend to do pretty well.”

—Austin Colbert with the Aspen Times contributed to this report