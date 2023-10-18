At Mountain Towns 2030 summit in Vail, four largest ski area operators issue ‘innovation challenge’

From left is Mountain Collaborative for Climate Action members Kate Wilson of Vail Resorts, Darcie Renn of Alterra Mountain Company, Raj Basi of Powdr, and Tom Bradley of Boyne Resorts. The group spoke at the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Solutions Summit in Vail on Wednesday.

Max Ritter/Vail Mountain

At the Mountain Towns 2030 summit in Vail on Wednesday, a challenge was issued that extends far beyond the event’s 510 attendees.

Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Powdr and Boyne Resorts — the country’s four largest ski area operators, operating together as the Mountain Collaborative for Climate Action — announced they would begin accepting applications Wednesday from anyone who wants to work together to make a positive impact on the environment in areas within the collaborative’s footprint.

The group suggests submitting plans related to energy, recycling/waste reduction, ecosystems and advocacy, but also has a field labeled “other” for ideas that fall outside those categories.

“We didn’t actually provide a lot of guidelines around this for a reason, we want to hear what you want us to work on, and so we didn’t want to be too limiting in our parameters,” said Darcie Renn with Alterra Mountain Company. “But we really want to look for a collaboration. It’s not a digital suggestion box … and it’s not a blank check, where you say we need money from you so we can work on our idea, we really want to make this a collaborative opportunity where we work together to help solve problems that are bigger than any one of us alone.”

In announcing the challenge on Wednesday, the Mountain Collaborative for Climate Action referenced the recent implementation of the CIRQU recycling system at Breckenridge and Copper Mountain as the type of project the challenge could fund.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The CIRQU recycling system differs from traditional recycling in the traceability of the materials collected.

“Because recyclable materials are sorted as they are collected, CIRQU can effectively verify the material weight at the collection site and throughout the baling and transportation process,” according to CIRQU. “The data collected at each point ensures that all bottles and cans collected are sent to a mill to be processed and remade into bottles and cans again.”

While CIRQU is free for PepsiCo partners, implementing it in Summit County wasn’t easy, said Kate Wilson with Vail Resorts.

“Last year we stood up here and said we have a problem — we’re trying to start CIRQU, but we didn’t have enough material, we couldn’t figure out how to store it, we couldn’t figure out how to backhaul, we needed to apply to take materials out of Summit County, there was all sorts of things, so we said ‘let’s figure this out,'” she said.

As a result, Breckenridge and Copper Mountain worked together last season, enlisting the help of the Summit County Resource Allocation Park, PepsiCo and Replenysh to implement the CIRQU system.

“Last season we had almost three tons of material diverted, 178,000 beverage containers, which converts to a reduction of 15 tons of CO2e,” Wilson said.

Wilson described the effort as a pilot that can be scaled to other areas, saying the collaborative is also working on similar efforts on the East Coast and in the Lake Tahoe area.

“We’re not there yet, but if you’re in either of those places and you’re interested and you want to help, that would be a great submission,” she said.

Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 19 at mountaincollab.com .