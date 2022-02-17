Athletes with Vail ties set to go big in Saturday’s Olympic ski halfpipe final

United States's Aaron Blunck competes during the men's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Gregory Bull/AP

Aaron Blunck was repeatedly described as hailing from Vail during the Olympic ski halfpipe coverage on Thursday, and while Blunck is not, in fact, from Vail, the high school program at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy will proudly take credit for his development.

Blunck grew up in Crested Butte, but when he reached high school age, his parents had to make a difficult decision.

“We felt like we were giving him away,” said Michael Blunck, Aaron’s father, in a 2014 interview with the Vail Daily , during Aaron’s senior year. “It was one of the hardest decisions my wife and I have had to make.”

But the decision allowed Aaron Blunck to flourish, and in 2014, while he was still attending high school in Minturn, Blunck made the Olympics for the first time, finishing seventh.

“You want to let your kids live their dreams, and (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy) gave us that opportunity,” Michael Blunck said.

In 2016 Blunck unveiled his signature switch double down the pipe – taking off and landing blind with two inverts in between – winning a World Cup event in Park City with the run that was similar to that which led the Olympic field on Thursday.

Blunck’s coach and roommate while he was in Vail, Elana Chase, has also coached many other athletes in the field at the Olympics. Chase was a halfpipe coach at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail during much of the 2010s.

2018 Silver medal winner Alex Ferreira, of the United States, is carried by his coach, Elana Chase, after the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Alex Ferreira, of Aspen, describes Chase to be like a second mother to him while he’s competing. Ferreira says he wouldn’t be where he is today without Chase.

And where he is, currently, is Chase’s new home turf, as she left the U.S. halfpipe scene to coach Chinese athletes a couple of years ago. Chase had several athletes under her current tutelage in Thursday’s halfpipe event.

Ferreira, Blunck and another athlete who once called Chase coach, David Wise, all made finals with ease on Thursday, along with Birk Irving, of Winter Park.

In an interview with the Vail Daily before the Olympics, Ferreira said the sport has seen much progression in recent years, with athletes regularly spinning 1440 and 1620-degree rotations.

“But you gotta go big to make those tricks look good,” Ferreira said. “And that’s what I’m hoping to do if I get there.”

Men’s ski halfpipe finals are scheduled for Saturday in China.