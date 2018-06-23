Author Mark Sullivan keynote for The Literacy Project luncheon fundraiser, June 26

VAIL — On Tuesday, June 26, The Literacy Project of Eagle County will welcome New York Times No. 1 best-selling author Mark Sullivan to speak at the Four Seasons in Vail.

Sullivan is the acclaimed author of 18 novels, including the New York Times No. 1 best-selling Private series, which he writes with James Patterson. Sullivan has received numerous awards for his writing, including the WH Smith Fresh Talent Award, and his works have been named a New York Times Notable Book and a Los Angeles Times Best Book of the Year. An avid skier and adventurer, he lives with his wife in Bozeman, Montana.

Sullivan will speak about his novel "Beneath a Scarlet Sky." The main character is Pino Lella, an implausible, unsung hero of World War II who is every place history is happening or just the right person who suddenly appears at just the right time.

Sullivan is the keynote speaker at the annual luncheon fundraiser for The Literacy Project of Eagle County. Tickets for the event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, are $125 per person and can be purchased at http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org. Limited tickets were available at press time.

For more information about the event, contact Colleen Gray at 970-949-5026 or literacy@evld.org. To learn more about the programs offered by The Literacy Project of Eagle County, visit literacyprojecteaglecounty.org.