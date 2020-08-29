Authorities aware of lightning strike fire on Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek
On Saturday evening, a lightning fire started in Arrowhead on Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek Mountain. Authorities are aware of the situation.
Flames could be seen earlier in the evening before turning to smoke.
Residents and those visiting Eagle County are encouraged to follow fire safety precautions as the county is in a Stage 2 Fire Ban.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
Staff at Battle Mountain High School test positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 19; school listed as active outbreak area
Illnesses were determined to be outbreak before school started; employees on leave until they complete the quarantine and recovery period.