Authorities aware of lightning strike fire on Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek

The Vail Daily's Tricia Swenson went out looking for rainbows Saturday night but saw smoke from the Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek.

Tricia Swenson | tswenson@vaildaily.com

On Saturday evening, a lightning fire started in Arrowhead on Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek Mountain. Authorities are aware of the situation.

Flames could be seen earlier in the evening before turning to smoke.

Residents and those visiting Eagle County are encouraged to follow fire safety precautions as the county is in a Stage 2 Fire Ban.