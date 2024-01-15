Avalanche causes US 40 to close Sunday near Berthoud Pass, remains closed Monday morning

An avalanche occurred on U.S. Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass Jan.14 causing the highway to close.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Update, 8:30 a.m., Jan 15: Berthoud Pass remains closed. “Crews worked through the night and will continue efforts today to get the pass open as soon as possible,” CDOT stated in an email. “There is no estimated time frame.”

Update, 7:30 p.m.: CDOT announced that U.S. 40 will be closed overnight near Berthoud Pass due to safety concerns after an avalanche occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. Travelers should make plans or take alternate routes as there is no estimated time for reopening the highway. CDOT crews will perform snow removal through the night.

“Crews clearing earlier slides have encountered additional bank slides that have re-covered the roadway with snow. Additional snowfall and forecasted high winds through tonight make Berthoud Pass too hazardous for travel until additional snow removal operations can be completed,” CDOT stated in an email.

Update, 4:30 p.m.: CDOT stated that there is no estimated time for when U.S. Highway 40 might reopen after the avalanche closure. In that area, natural slides are still occurring, making the roadways and Berthoud Pass unsafe. On Monday, CDOT expects to perform avalanche mitigation in the area.

Update, 3 p.m.: According to Colorado State Patrol, they have not responded to any accidents or injuries on the scene of the avalanche. Officials are working on clearing the area, and travelers should avoid U.S. Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Grand County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement: “Officers are working diligently to clear out the traffic congestion on Highway 40 near Winter Park Resort. As we work to navigate the inclement weather and increased traffic for the holiday weekend, we appreciate the public’s support and patience. Until CDOT opens the highway, we are requesting motorists avoid the highway 40 corridor leading to Berthoud Pass.”

U.S. Highway 40 will remain closed overnight due to safety concerns after an avalanche occurred near Berthoud Pass the morning of Jan. 14. Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

For up-to-date information on current road conditions throughout Colorado, visit CoTrip.org .