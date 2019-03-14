Avalanche crashes into Colorado home, 3 injured

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — An avalanche crashed into a home in southwest Colorado, injuring three people, including Hinsdale County Sheriff Justin Casey.

The avalanche occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday south of Lake City.

Authorities say Casey was in the home with two of his children at the time. Two suffered minor injuries and one suffered serious injuries.

The Hinsdale County Administrator’s Office says it took about 15 first responders an hour to locate all three victims who were in the home when the slide hit and get them to a hospital.

About 15 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and other residents in the area were urged to be alert for other avalanches that might occur.

Avalanche danger remains high in many of the mountain ranges of western Colorado.