Avalanche on Hwy 24, both lanes closed
Staff Report
March 8, 2019
There is an avalanche on Hwy 24 at MM142.5, both lanes of the hwy are blocked.
There is an avalanche on Hwy 24 at MM142.5, both lanes of the highway are blocked.