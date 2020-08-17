Avalanche pounds Coyotes, 7-1, to take 3-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) and goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during third-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Avalanche Coyotes Hockey

The Avalanche routed Arizona, 7-1, Monday to take a commanding 3-1 game lead in the first- round NHL playoff series.

Following a frustrating Game 3 loss despite getting off 51 shots, Colorado dominated at Rogers Place in Edmonton to get within one victory of the second round in the Western Conference playoffs.

Nazem Kadri led the Avs with three points, including two power-play goals, but most everyone in burgundy and blue was sharp. The Avs drew five of the game’s seven penalties to tilt the ice and continually pressure Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, the Game 3 hero with 49 saves. With Arizona trailing 4-1 to begin the third period, Kuemper was pulled for backup Antti Raanta, who allowed quick goals by Cale Makar and Matt Calvert to give the Avs a five-goal lead 2:57 into the third period.

“We wanted to come out flying. We felt like in Game 2 and 3 they had the better five minutes of the first and that kind of set the tone,” said Avs center Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists. “We outplayed them. They didn’t have a shot until halfway through the first. The power play stepped up. We’ve been pretty good but obviously we could have been better. We got the job done today and that starts with (drawing penalties) on our 5-on-5 play.”

Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado, which took a 4-0 lead midway through the second period and can close out the series Wednesday.

