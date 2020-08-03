Avalanche stuns Blues with last-second power-play goal

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) and Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate a goal on St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Avalanche Blues Hockey

Sudden death was replaced by suddenly dead.

In Western Conference round-robin seeding Sunday at Rogers Place, Nazem Kadri scored a power-play goal with 0.1-second remaining in the third period to give the Avalanche a dramatic 2-1 victory over St. Louis in Edmonton.

Officials took nearly seven minutes looking at replays before ruling that Kadri had indeed scored. They were making sure the puck fully crossed the line before there was 0.0 on the clock. The center-ice faceoff was made at 0.1 seconds — the amount of time Colorado led in the game.

“I was aware — not quite to the decimal point but I knew there wasn’t much time left,” said Kadri, who slapped in a rebound after Gabe Landeskog shot off the post. “I knew (the puck) hit the back of the net before the buzzer went off but I wasn’t quite sure if the buzzer was late.”

If the goal didn’t count, both teams would have been awarded a point, with an extra point to the 3-on-3 overtime or shootout winner. But Colorado, which trailed conference-leading St. Louis by a point with a game in hand when the NHL paused its season March 12, took both points to climb into the conference lead.

“As a team, as a whole, I look at that as a big step forward from our exhibition game,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “We got some guys who still got to pick it up and fortunately we have a couple games that we can still do that in before we get into the (16-team) playoffs.”

