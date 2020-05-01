Avalanche warning issued for Colorado’s mountains
The county is also under Stage 1 fire restrictions, despite low overall fire danger
This story will be updated.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a Special Avalanche Advisory for the Northern, Central, and Southern Mountains through Sunday, May 3.
Warm daytime temperature and little to no overnight freezing will create dangerous avalanche conditions this weekend. Destructively large natural and triggered avalanches will become likely through the day.
Plan your day to be off and out from underneath steep slopes before you begin to break through the snowpack. In the mornings, any temporarily supportive crusts near the surface will break down rapidly. Backcountry travel this weekend will require conservative decision making, cautious route-finding, and careful snowpack and terrain evaluation.
While avalanche danger is elevated this weekend, Eagle County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions. And, despite a low overall fire danger locally, a wildfire erupted Thursday near Hayden, west of Steamboat Springs.
