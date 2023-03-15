I-70 closed WB at mile marker 163 in Edwards

I-70 is currently closed in the westbound direction at mile marker 163.

Gridlock on Avon Road has vehicles backed up to Edwards, with traffic being diverted to westbound Highway 6.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said a hazmat spill at mile marker 158 is causing the gridlock, with the I-70 closure occurring at mile marker 163 in Edwards.

—This story will be updated