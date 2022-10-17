Avon adopts new review process for developments with proven community benefit

The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a Development Bonus code that will grant the council greater flexibility in expanding development rights when a proposed development provides a clear benefit to the community.

The ordinance states that the new section of the Avon Municipal Code is “intended to facilitate creative projects that would otherwise not be permitted by codified zoning and development standards.”

Prior to the adoption of the Development Bonus process, developers with proposals that go outside of current zoning and permitting restrictions would be required to apply for a variance or go through a Planned Use Development process. The new Development Bonus process gives the Town Council discretion to expand certain development rights in return for the clear community benefit of the project.

The town’s planning commission will recommend developments that meet the community benefit criteria to the Town Council, which will then have full discretion to approve or deny expanded rights based on their analysis.

The code identifies three primary community benefits that would potentially qualify a development for the new process: community housing; public and civic space enhancements such as parks, plazas and play areas; and economic stimulus, defined as “projects demonstrating a substantiated economic benefit to the town.”

The hope is that by streamlining this process, small zoning barriers will not prevent developers from pursuing projects that would have a positive impact on the town. Matt Pielsticker, the planning director for the town of Avon, gave the hypothetical example of redeveloping the building that currently houses the Columbine Bakery and Domino’s shops.

“They could add another floor for efficient community housing units, and then they add three parking spots,” Pielsticker said. “They are one or two parking spots short, they meet all the other design requirements and we’re literally down to parking. We would not entertain a variance application for that. This would be the streamlined process to entertain a use like that.”

Pielsticker said that this is a commonly accepted practice for getting these types of projects off the ground, and is already used in many neighboring communities. The town of Vail has had a Special Development District process for over 30 years that similarly considers the public benefits of a project in exchange for allowing certain development rights.

Jonathan Spence, planning manager for the town of Vail, said that there are currently around 35 Special Development Districts in Vail, all providing unique public benefits. Solaris Plaza is one example of the code in action.

Vail has used a similar code for developments like Solaris Plaza, where developers provided this heavily used community gathering space in exchange for increased height and density in their development rights.

Chris Kendig/Vail Valley Foundation

“That whole area where the ice skating rink is and all that outdoor area, that could have been buildings,” Spence said. “The exchange was that for increased height and density, the community gets gathering space and activity areas within the village.”

The report that Pielsticker presented to the council said that many communities using similar codes focus exclusively on incentivizing community housing projects as a community benefit, but he said that Avon would benefit from including a broader range of community benefits to spur revitalization of underutilized existing spaces.

“In doing so, Avon achieves reinvigoration of otherwise less-functional or dated developments, while simultaneously, projects contribute to housing efforts through taxation and other existing mechanisms,” Pielsticker wrote in the report. “The community may also obtain viable public spaces, infrastructure improvements, or other valuable amenities that may be lacking in older areas of town.”

The Development Bonus code will go into effect on Oct. 27, thirty days after the ordinance was adopted on Sept. 27. Town Manager Eric Heil reminded the council that the new code serves to expand existing options, and leaves all previous methods of application available.

“If a developer doesn’t want the uncertainty of this process they can just follow the code,” Heil said. “We put a lot of effort into having a generous and very clear code, so that would be a very straightforward process if that’s what a developer chooses to do.”

Council members were unanimous in their decision to approve the code amendment, but emphasized the need to be diligent in weighing the costs and benefits of each project to ensure the new process is not taken advantage of.

“I don’t want a future council facing some dog and pony show, which is a bunch of BS, and then they grant an extra 12 feet and it’s horrible,” said Council member Tamra Underwood.

Pielsticker assured that if done properly, all negative impacts of a potential development rights expansion will be clearly laid out before the council in the application to be weighed directly with the benefits.

“There’s a certain level of guidance that we’re going to have to step up at the pre-application level, all the way through the process, and modeling those impacts hopefully before we even get the submittal,” Pielsticker said.