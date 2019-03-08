Avon announces three town manager finalists

AVON — The Avon Town Council is pleased to announce three finalists for the vacant town manager’s position:

Steve Barwick, previously city manager of Aspen.

Eric Heil, currently Avon Town Attorney.

Rachel Oys, currently general manager of the Cordillera Metro District and Property Owners Association in Edwards.

Community members are invited to meet the three finalists on Thursday at a meet-and-greet reception at Avon Town Hall, 100 Mikaela Way, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interviews by invited community stakeholders will follow on Friday.

“The council is committed to a thorough and diligent selection process,” Avon Mayor Sarah Smith-Hymes said. “We want to ensure an appropriate and professional fit with the Avon community."

The town manager recruitment process was restarted in January. This search began with a field of almost 40 candidates, which has been refined and vetted to arrive at the three finalists.

"We're all very proud of how well this process has unfolded,” Avon Human Resources Director Lance J. Richards said. “We were able to work through many qualified candidates to identify those with the appropriate mix of local government and mountain community experience. I'm looking forward to involvement of town staff, our residents and stakeholders in the finalist evaluations."

Deputy Town Manager Preston Neill has been acting town manager during the interim. Smith-Hymes said Neill and his team have been doing a tremendous job in managing the town’s day-to-day operations, which has enabled the council to take the time it needs to select the next manager.

For more information, call Avon Communications Manager Liz Wood at 970-748-4087 or Richards at 970-748-4005.